Bike industry sees first stock index tracker, WBR benefit





Scheduled to be launched on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 21, the bicycle industry will get its first stock index showing 20 of the biggest names in commerce. Signs that the investment trend in the bicycle industry is only accelerating, these indices are used to track the performance of the entire industry, providing investors who are confident in a particular subject with a balanced investment. and large that is diversified across companies, rather than a single stock. For example, the clean energy market has a handful of index track down the biggest names in wind, solar and other technologies. Index management will be provided by an asset management company Daubenthaler and the index will be called BeneFaktorIndex bike. In an unusual but welcome twist, the Global bicycle rescue the fund will benefit up to 10% of the annual product fees charged to investors. The annual administration fee is 1.3%. Although the launch will not be official until June 21, the subscription in Germany is already available through Comdirect – a Commerzbank AG brand. The index is weighted by a variety of stocks that tap the bicycle, e-bike, e-mobility and even indoor fitness market with a relative beginner Peloton included with its strong market cap of $ 30.75 billion. qualifying it for inclusion. The full list of the 20 will start as below, but may be readjusted periodically to reflect market leaders, or to diversify the portfolio, theoretically reducing the volatility of the index. Allegion (Kryptonite parent)

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind.

Continental SA

Fox Factory Holdings Corp

Garmin Ltd

Giant Mfg

Kenda Rubber Corp

Mérida Industries

Michelin Rubber Corp

Panasonic Corp

platoon

Samsung

Shimano

Stellantis

Vista Exterior

Yamaha

Technogym

Yadéa Group

Thule

Youngone Corp The index may be problematic for some, however, with a handful of listed companies having their own diversified portfolios outside the bike industry, for example Vista Outdoor, which has seen boycott calls in the past regarding its involvement in the arms trade. It’s also fair to say that the bicycle industry makes up a small (but growing) fraction of the trading done by Samsung, among others on the list. Listed companies in the bicycle industry have generally excelled during the pandemic after the initial scare of March 2020 which spooked the markets as a whole. Since then, the stock prices of many companies have mushroomed and a rapidly accelerating trend in investment sees companies acquired at an abnormal rate for this industry. An explanation of why a new wave of money is pouring into the cycling world was handed exclusively to CI.N earlier this year by the same bankers who oversaw Canyon’s deal with Grouppe Bruxelles Lambert. The trends that could have come into play over a five to ten year period have really been clustered by the coronavirus and the changes have been seismic. In particular, investments have accelerated in the segments of working life, all markets focused on sustainability and micromobility. There are a few areas that fit all of these interests and cycling does the trick very well, summed up Boris Partin of European investment firm Baird.







