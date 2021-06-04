Noble Corporation announces its intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange





SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Noble Corporation (“Noble” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has received approval to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Trading is expected to begin under the ticker symbol “NE” when market opens on. June 9, 2021. Robert eifler, President and CEO of Noble, said, “Listing our common shares on the NYSE is an important step as we continue to position Noble as a leading investment platform for offshore drilling. We believe that a NYSE listing will provide additional trading liquidity and expand our base of potential investors. We are delighted to return to the New York Stock Exchange where Noble’s shares have traded for many years. “ About Noble Corporation Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, Consisting of 12 drilling and semi-submersibles and 12 jackup vessels, mainly focused on ultra-deep and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in established and emerging regions around the world. Noble is an exempt company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at PO BOX 31327,

Ugland House, S. Church Street, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104. Additional information about Noble can be found at www.noblecorp.com . Forward-looking statement This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of

Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, including those regarding the effect, impact and other implications of our plan to list common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, are statements. prospective. When used in this report or in documents incorporated by reference, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “ could “,” could “,” could “,,” “project”, “should”, “shall” and “will” and similar expressions are intended to be among statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we assume no obligation to revise or update update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. We have identified factors, including, but not limited to, uncertainties relating to our exit from bankruptcy, the ability to recognize anticipated benefits of acqui sition of Pacific Drilling, the effects of public health threats, pandemics and epidemics, such as the recent and current outbreak of COVID-19 and its negative impact on our business, financial condition and operating results (including, but not limited to our growth, operating costs, supply chain, workforce availability, logistics capabilities, customer demand for our services and industry demand in general, our liquidity, the price of our securities and related trading markets, our ability to access capital markets, and the global economy and financial markets in general), the effects of actions or disputes between OPEC + members with respect to production levels or other issues related to the price of oil, market conditions, factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry supply and rig demand, factors affecting contract length, actual length of downtime, factors that reduce applicable per diem rates, operational risks and delays, risks associated with off-site operations United States, actions taken by regulatory authorities, credit rating agencies, customers, joint venture partners, contractors, lenders and other third parties, laws and regulations affecting drilling operations, compliance with regulatory requirements, violations of laws anti-corruption, risk and timing of shipyards, delays in mobilizing rigs, hurricanes and other weather conditions, and the future price of oil and gas, which could cause actual plans or results to differ materially those included in forward-looking statements. These factors include “risk factors” referenced or described in the Company’s most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other documents filed with the Commission. We cannot control these risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. You should take these risks and uncertainties into account when evaluating us. The story continues Cision Show original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-announces-plan-to-list-on-new-york-stock-exchange-301305932.html SOURCE Noble Corporation

