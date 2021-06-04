Business
5 things to know about the Nasdaq Composite Index
How to invest in the Nasdaq index of India? If that’s what you’re looking for, here’s an introduction to investing in specially listed US stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Nasdaq has now become a leading index for stock investors around the world. Which sectors of the economy are predominant in the index and which stocks make up the front line, we take a look at the list of top holdings on the Nasdaq. But, before we continue, here’s a teaser, there’s the Nasdaq 100 index and there’s the Nasdaq Composite index. Here we focus on the Nasdaq Composite Index while for the Nasdaq 100 you can read more here.
To simplify the differentiation, the Nasdaq Composite Index includes over 3,000 stocks, all listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, while the Nasdaq 100 is a more compact index comprising the top 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
1. Nasdaq Composite Index What is it
The Nasdaq Composite Index represents the Nasdaq stock market in the best possible way. The Nasdaq, by itself, is home to some of the largest trillion dollar companies and is the world’s largest electronic exchange and the second largest in terms of market capitalization.
The Nasdaq Composite is a market capitalization weighted index, representing the value of all of its listed stocks. All eligible securities include ordinary shares, ordinary shares and ordinary equivalents such as ADRs. However, convertible debentures, warrants, Nasdaq-listed closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), preferred stocks and other derivative securities are excluded.
2. Nasdaq Composite Index – Industry Breakdown
In terms of industry breakdown, technology dominates almost half of its weight. With almost 20%, the consumer services sector ranks second, while healthcare comes third with almost 10%.
Consumer goods, financial services and industrial products are followed, with allocations of 7.61%, 6.61% and 6.09%, respectively. Industries such as utilities, oil and gas, basic materials and telecommunications each have less than 1%.
In terms of the number of companies in a specific industry, healthcare is clearly the winner, with over nine hundred companies.
3. Nasdaq Composite Index – Corporates
The makeup of the Nasdaq Composite is a mix of long established companies that have been publicly traded since its inception. From newcomers to IPOs to companies that have grown from OTC exchanges or have moved on from other exchanges, there are a variety of businesses.
On the latter, for example, PepsiCo (PEP), Kraft Heinz (KHC), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Honeywell International (HON) are some of the companies that have moved to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
The top 20 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite index are:
Apple (AAPL)
Microsoft (MSFT)
Amazon (AMZN)
Facebook (FB)
Alphabetical class C (GOOG)
Tesla (TSLA)
Alphabetical class A (GOOGL)
NVIDIA (NVDA)
PayPal (PYPL)
Intel (INTC)
Comcast (CMCSA)
Netflix (NFLX)
Adobe (ADBE)
Cisco (CSCO)
PepsiCo (PEP)
Broadcom (AVGO)
Texas Instruments (TXN)
T-Mobile (TMUS)
Costco Wholesale (COST)
Qualcomm (QCOM)
4. Performance
The performance of the Nasdaq Composite is often compared to that of the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. After the Dot Com bubble, from 2003 to 2020, the Nasdaq outperformed the S&P 500 12 out of 18 years and the Dow Jones 14 times. During the period 2009-2020, the Nasdaq outperformed the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones ten times.
5. Nasdaq Composite Index How to invest
The easiest way for individual investors to participate in the Nasdaq Composite is the Fidelitys exchange traded fund. Launched in 2003, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) tracks the Nasdaq Composite Index. In addition to the ETF, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund (FNCMX) can also be used to gain exposure to the Nasdaq Composite.
As an Indian investor, you can open an international trading account and start investing in any individual stock or buy ETFs. Opening an overseas trading account is straightforward and can be opened within days of completing registration, KYC and funds transfer formalities.
