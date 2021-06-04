VEGAS IS BACK: Major 4th of July celebration planned along the Las Vegas Strip





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) On June 1, Clark County officially dropped all restrictions related to COVID-19 and took a big step back to normalcy. Now Las Vegas is ready to start this party all over again. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority released plans for a massive fireworks display scheduled for July 4 on Friday. The aim is to declare that the Entertainment Capital of the World is open again. At 11 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be launched from the rooftops of ARIA Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, STRAT Hotel, from Casino & Skypod, Treasure Island Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The excitement across the destination is palpable, and we know the pent-up demand for visits is real, ”said Kate Wik, Director of Marketing for LVCVA. “We were waiting for this moment to announce that once again your Only Vegas experience awaits you. Other fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley over the July 4th weekend will include the Plaza Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, and Lake Las Vegas. In addition to this July 4th celebration, live entertainment is alive and well on the Las Vegas Strip. A long list of acts and artists will grace the stages over the coming months, including: Brad Paisley at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on June 25-26

Mystery by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island Las Vegas from June 28

Shin Lim at the Theater at The Mirage Thursday through Monday, starting July 1

Oh by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino from July 1

Bill Burr at Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas July 2-3

Ace of comedy at the Mirage Hotel and Casino: Tom Segura July 2-3 Chelsea manager July 10 Bill Maher July 16-17 Gabriel Iglesias July 23-24 Jim Jefferies July 30-31

Dave Chappelle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena July 2-3

Illenium at Allegiant Stadium on July 3

Bruno Mars at Park MGM July 3-4, 9-10, 23-24 (all shows are sold out)

Miley Cyrus at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 4th

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan at the MGM Grand Garden Arena July 8-9

Garth Brooks at Allegiant Stadium on July 10 (show sold out)

UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10

Paul Oakenfold at AREA15 on July 10

Criss Angel MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from July 7th

Usher at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16-17, 21, 23-24, 28, 30-31

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre at the Sands Showroom at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas August 26-29 For more information on events in Las Vegas, CLICK HERE.

