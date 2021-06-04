Feds Powell differs from his European peers on climate policy





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s narrow approach to climate change was challenged by his European counterparts who contradicted his insistence that it was not a primary factor in shaping monetary policy. “Anything that can affect the outlook for the economy can, in principle, affect monetary policy. So climate change would certainly qualify for that, ”Powell said on Friday at a virtual conference on the role of finance in tackling climate change. “I would say, however, that today climate change is not something that we consider directly in defining monetary policy.” Explore dynamic updates of key earth data points As the Fed examines the impact of climate change through the prism of its financial stability duty, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has taken a much broader view. “We would be failing in our mandate if we did not take climate change into account when it comes to understanding and measuring inflation,” said Lagarde. “We would be failing in our mandate if we did not measure the impact of climate change on the assets we hold, the assets we buy and the collateral we have in stock.” More than ECB officials are set to complete a broad strategic review, in which Lagarde made climate change a central topic and pushed his colleagues to engage further on the issue. Members of the Governing Council have already signaled their agreement that climate risks need to be made more transparent and better integrated into economic models, but there is still debate over how far monetary policy can go to support the transition to a greener economy. Lagarde’s enthusiasm was echoed by French Governor François Villeroy de Galhau, who spoke on the same panel, and said he hoped the ECB would become the first central bank to take decisive action against the change. climate change in its monetary policy. “We can be pioneers in this area,” said Villeroy. “It is in full accordance with our mandate. It is not only the legitimacy to act, it is a duty to act. In recent years, central banks and other financial regulators have come under increasing pressure to apply their regulatory powers to help contain greenhouse gas emissions. In the United States, the Biden administration in May urged regulators to report on their plans to assess the threat climate change poses to financial stability. For China, President Xi Jinping’s pledge to make his country carbon neutral by 2060 means that the most polluting nation in the world will have to make a drastic shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. Facilitating this transition is a key task for the People’s Bank of China, according to Governor Yi Gang. “For the central bank, our task is to manage the transition smoothly,” said Yi, who was also speaking at the conference. – With the help of Yujing Liu (Updates with Yi Gang’s quote in the 12th paragraph) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

