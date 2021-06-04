AMC, DocuSign, Ford, Asana: what to watch for when the stock market opens today





AMC Entertainment AMC -0.88% and other memes stocks are still shaking, as the broader market rose after data showed the unemployment rate fell in May. Here’s what we were watching before the opening bell on Friday. S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and contracts on the technology-rich Nasdaq-100 rose 0.5%. Read our full market overview here.

Bitcoin fell nearly 5% from its price at 9 p.m. ET Thursday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted breaking memes on Twitter , writing #Bitcoin with a heartbroken emoji.

AMC shares are down 7% pre-market, extending Thursday’s sharp drop on the heels of its plan to sell additional shares. Other stocks popular with retail traders were also down; BlackBerry BB -5.91% lost 1.7%, GameStop GME -2.14% slipped 1.2% and Koss fell 5.3%.

Employers created 559,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, as part of a labor market recovery after Covid-19. What is coming Factory orders in the United States for April, expected at 10:00 am, should have fallen by 0.2% compared to the previous month. Market movers to watch out for DocuSign DOCU 14.91% soared 6.8% pre-market after the quarterly results and outlook for the digital tuning company beat Wall Street expectations.

Five below FIVE 4.16% stocks jumped 5.7% ahead of the bell. The retailer said first quarter net sales were up 197.6% from the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Asana ASAN 5.27% shares rose 11% after the collaboration software company raised its annual forecast, with revenue well above expectations.

Ford F -0.21% shares rose 2.6% pre-market, extending gains from the previous session after the automaker said total U.S. sales in May rose 4.1 to 161,725 ​​vehicles, with the increases sales of SUVs and electrified vehicles offsetting lower sales of trucks and cars. Ford Motor Company unveiled the new all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck at an event outside Ford’s global headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021.

Photo:



Dominick Sokotoff / Zuma Press



Market facts In recent months, shares of companies that have been making cars for decades have overtaken those of startups keen to take their place. On average, the 17 largest non-Chinese incumbents grew about 11% over three months on an equal weighting basis. Over the same period, the shares of 19 electric vehicle specialists fell 15%.

Russia is on the verge of ditching the dollar from its sovereign wealth fund, but the central bank said on Thursday it did not expect the move to seriously affect the market. The Russian ruble was little changed against the dollar, trading at 73.20 against the greenback.

On that day, in 1953, Woodcock, Hess & Co. of Philadelphia incorporated, becoming the first New York Stock Exchange member firm to do so. Until then, all NYSE member companies were structured as partnerships. Card of the day Shares of AMC Entertainment, GameStop and other stocks popular with individual investors have surged over the past two weeks, a frenzied rally reminiscent of the Reddit-fueled craze in late January. Must read since you went to bed Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

