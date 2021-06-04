AI cybersecurity provider SentinelOne files case for $ 100 million IPO – TechCrunch





SentinelOne, an advanced-stage security startup that helps organizations secure their data using AI and machine learning, has filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ). In an S-1 deposit Thursday, the security firm revealed that for the three months ending April 30, its revenue increased 108% year-on-year to $ 37.4 million and its customer base grew to 4,700, from 2,700 a year ago before. Despite this pandemic-fueled growth, SentinelOne’s net losses have more than doubled from $ 26.6 million in 2020 to $ 62.6 million. “We also anticipate that our operating expenses will increase in the future as we continue to invest for our future growth, including expanding our research and development function to further develop our platform, expanding our business from sales and marketing, developing functionality to expand adjacent markets and reach customers in new geographic locations, SentinelOne wrote in its brief. The Mountain View-based company said it intends to list its Class A common stock using the ticker symbol S and that details on the price range and number of common shares to be put up for the IPO remain to be determined. The S-1 filing also identifies Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of AmericaSecurities, Barclays, and Wells FargoSecurities as major underwriters. SentinelOne raised $ 276 million in a funding round in November last year, tripling its valuation of $ 1 billion in February 2020 to $ 3 billion. At the time, CEO and founder Tomer Weingarten told TechCrunch that an IPO would be the next logical step for the company. SentinelOne, which was founded in 2013 and raised a total of $ 696.5 million through eight rounds of funding, is looking to raise up to $ 100 million on its IPO, and said it intended to use the net proceeds to increase its visibility in the cybersecurity market. and for product development and other “general business processes”. He added that can also use part of the net proceeds for the acquisition or investment in technologies, solutions or businesses that complement our business.The only acquisition of the company to date was in February.when he bought high-speed logging startup Scalyr for $ 155 million. SentinelOne goes public during a period of heightened public interest in cybersecurity. There has been a wave of large-scale cyber attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, with hackers taking advantage of widespread remote working made necessary afterwards. One of the biggest attacks saw Russian hackers breaking into the networks of computer company SolarWinds, giving them access to government agencies and businesses. SentinelOne’s endpoint protection solution was able to detect and stop the associated malicious payload, protecting its customers. The world is full of criminals, state actors and other hostile agents who seek to exfiltrate and mine data to disrupt our way of life, Weingarten said on the SentinelOnes SEC filing. Our mission is to make the world work by protecting and securing the fundamental pillars of modern infrastructure: the data and the systems that store, process and share information. This is a never-ending mission as attackers rapidly evolve in their quest to disrupt operations, breach data, generate profit, and inflict damage.

