Miami Hosts Largest Bitcoin Conference; why is this important and what to expect?

The city of Miami in Florida, USA is hosting Bitcoin 2021, which is the largest digital asset-based event ever. Total attendees are expected to exceed 50,000 for the event, which takes place June 4-5, with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor as one of the keynote speakers.

This year’s conference has been moved from Miami and the dates have been pushed back a bit to allow enough time for the second wave of covid-19 to pass and the vaccine to roll out.

The event comes amid a drastic drop in bitcoin prices after an equally stellar rally. The crypto asset hit its all-time high of $ 64,804.72 on April 14, but then fell to $ 30,000 amid concerns about the environmental impact of its mining and regulatory crackdown in China.

At 36%, bitcoin recorded its worst monthly drop since November 2018 for May. Additionally, May’s drop was the second largest since May 2013, according to data available with cryptocurrency tracker CoinGecko.

Bitcoin fell more than 7% on Friday after Tesla chief Elon Musk tweeted heartbroken emoji for the token. The result was a nearly 6% drop in the cryptocurrency to near the $ 36,000 level.

Some of the personalities expected at the event include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Winklevoss twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, among others.

Dorsey will be speaking at a session titled Banking The Unbanked, while the Winklevoss Twins’ session is titled The Future that Bitcoin.

The twin brothers are previous investors in bitcoin as they started investing in the world’s oldest cryptocurrency in 2012. According to Forbes, the twins’ net worth stood at $ 3 billion each as of March 5, 2021. .

Dorsey, who is also the CEO of the Square Cash app, had earlier announced that the company had purchased nearly $ 170 million in bitcoin investment.

Interestingly, Miami Mayor Suarez previously said the majority of bitcoin is mined outside of the United States using dirty energy and suggested that Miami might set up a bitcoin mining hub for some reason. national security.

This year’s conference is also expected to be attended by some of the key policy makers. Cynthia Lummis, who is Wyoming’s junior senator, and the first senator ever elected to represent the Equality State will be in attendance.

