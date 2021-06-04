Business
Miami Hosts Largest Bitcoin Conference; why is this important and what to expect?
The city of Miami in Florida, USA is hosting Bitcoin 2021, which is the largest digital asset-based event ever. Total attendees are expected to exceed 50,000 for the event, which takes place June 4-5, with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor as one of the keynote speakers.
This year’s conference has been moved from Miami and the dates have been pushed back a bit to allow enough time for the second wave of covid-19 to pass and the vaccine to roll out.
The event comes amid a drastic drop in bitcoin prices after an equally stellar rally. The crypto asset hit its all-time high of $ 64,804.72 on April 14, but then fell to $ 30,000 amid concerns about the environmental impact of its mining and regulatory crackdown in China.
At 36%, bitcoin recorded its worst monthly drop since November 2018 for May. Additionally, May’s drop was the second largest since May 2013, according to data available with cryptocurrency tracker CoinGecko.
Bitcoin fell more than 7% on Friday after Tesla chief Elon Musk tweeted heartbroken emoji for the token. The result was a nearly 6% drop in the cryptocurrency to near the $ 36,000 level.
Some of the personalities expected at the event include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Winklevoss twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, among others.
Dorsey will be speaking at a session titled Banking The Unbanked, while the Winklevoss Twins’ session is titled The Future that Bitcoin.
The twin brothers are previous investors in bitcoin as they started investing in the world’s oldest cryptocurrency in 2012. According to Forbes, the twins’ net worth stood at $ 3 billion each as of March 5, 2021. .
Dorsey, who is also the CEO of the Square Cash app, had earlier announced that the company had purchased nearly $ 170 million in bitcoin investment.
Interestingly, Miami Mayor Suarez previously said the majority of bitcoin is mined outside of the United States using dirty energy and suggested that Miami might set up a bitcoin mining hub for some reason. national security.
This year’s conference is also expected to be attended by some of the key policy makers. Cynthia Lummis, who is Wyoming’s junior senator, and the first senator ever elected to represent the Equality State will be in attendance.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]