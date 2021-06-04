FAX Capital Corp. announces the renewal of its issuer in the normal course of its activities

NOT FOR UNITED STATES DISTRIBUTION OR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FAX Capital Corp. (the Company) (TSX: FXC & FXC.WT) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (on TSX) for the renewal of its public buyback offer in the normal course NCIB) to enable the Company to purchase, through the TSX and / or other Canadian trading systems, up to 1,488,480 of its subordinate voting shares (the Subordinate voting shares), representing 10% of the free float, in accordance with applicable TSX rules and policies. As of May 31, 2021, the Company had 15,812,608 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding and a public free float of 14,884,805 subordinate voting shares.

The Company believes that the market price of the Subordinate Voting Shares at certain times may be attractive and that purchasing Subordinate Voting Shares from time to time would be an appropriate use of the Company’s funds given the potential benefits. for the remaining shareholders.

Purchases within the framework of the renewal of the public tender offer may begin on June 8, 2021 and will end no earlier than June 7, 2022 and the date on which the Company has acquired the maximum number of shares with subordinate voting rights. authorized under the offer. The price that the Company will pay for such Subordinate Voting Shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition. The Company will not purchase on any given day, in total, more than 3,687 subordinate voting shares (on Daily limit), or 25% of the average daily volume for the six-month period ended May 31, 2021, or 14,748 subordinate voting shares, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX. However, the Company may make one block purchase per calendar week that exceeds the daily limit in accordance with TSX rules. All subordinate voting shares acquired under the public tender offer will be canceled.

In conjunction with the renewal of its issuer bid, the company entered into a new automatic securities buyback program with a designated broker, which provides standard instructions on how the company’s subordinate voting shares are to be purchased in within the framework of the offer during certain predetermined blackout periods. periods, subject to pre-established parameters. Outside of these predetermined blackout periods, purchases under the tender offer will be made at the discretion of management.

The Automatic Securities Repurchase Plan constitutes an automatic plan for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been reviewed and approved by the TSX.

The company’s previous NCIB began on June 8, 2020 and expires on June 7, 2021 (the Previous NCIB). As part of the previous issuer bid, the Company received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to purchase up to 1,519,037 Subordinate Voting Shares for cancellation. As at May 31, 2021, the Company had purchased, through the TSX and / or other Canadian trading systems, a total of 247,063 Subordinate Voting Shares at a weighted average purchase price of 3, $ 40 per subordinate voting share, and total cash consideration of $ 840,386. .

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company whose business objective is to maximize its intrinsic value per share over the long term by seeking to obtain a higher investment return at a reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in high quality equities, debt securities and / or hybrid securities of companies. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high quality, small capitalization public and private companies located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. www.faxcapitalcorp.com .

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Tim foran

E-mail: [email protected]

Media relations

Kieran lawler

Telephone: (416) 303-0799

E-mail: [email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking information. This forward-looking information or statements (FLS) are provided for the purpose of providing information about current expectations and management’s plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such FSL can be identified by words such as proposed, expects, intends, may, will be and similar expressions. The FLS contained or mentioned in this press release include, without limitation, the use by the company of the public tender offer and the investment strategy planned by the company.

FLS involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the FLS are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the FSLs contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of COVID-19 and the economy and markets in general, as well as the identified risk factors included in the Company’s public disclosure, including the Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com . The FLSs in this press release reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, judgments and / or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to change without notice.

Any FLS is only valid as of the date on which it is written and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any FLS, whether at the time of writing. as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The FSLs contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this caveat. For more information on the Company, please consult the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which are available at www.sedar.com .

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The TSX accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.