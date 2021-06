LNG Manufacturers Receive Clue to Go Greener from US Secretary of Energy

Gone are the days of promoting liquefied natural gas as “freedom gas” or “freedom molecules” in the US Department of Energy. During a visit to Houston on Friday, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Biden administration would prefer to promote and sell a cleaner version of the supercharged powerhouse fuel. The statement marks a policy shift from the Trump administration, which rolled back environmental regulations and heavily promoted US LNG around the world. The energy industry has come under increasing pressure from investors and governments to step up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with spectacular victories for activists against Big Oil this week. US LNG manufacturers are looking to green their image in order to secure supply agreements with environmentally conscious customers in Europe and Asia. The Biden administration, Granholm said, is closely studying carbon capture and sequestration technology, which would take emissions from LNG plants and other facilities, route them through pipelines, and then inject them underground. “We want to be able to promote and sell clean technology,” said Granholm following a visit to an Air Liquide SA hydrogen plant in La Porte, Texas. “It could be natural gas that has been decarbonized, or it could be natural gas where methane flaring has been eliminated.” Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., the largest US exporter of LNG, recently announced that it will include carbon emission labels with its cargoes, allowing customers to verify a shipment’s environmental footprint. One of the company’s LNG carriers recently participated in a study analyzing emissions during a round trip between Texas and Europe. Venture Global LNG, based in Arlington, Va., On Thursday announced plans to implement carbon capture and sequestration at three export terminals in Louisiana, where one is already under construction and is expected to produce its first drops. of fuel later this year. Still looking to sell enough contracts to support its Rio Grande LNG export terminal project in South Texas, Houston-based LNG developer NextDecade Corp. has also committed to add capture and storage of the carbon at its factory. © 2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos