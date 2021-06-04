Vy Global Growth Announces Receipt of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing





NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG, the Company) today announced that it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company did not on time file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Form 10-Q) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s shares on the NYSE and says the company has six months to file its Form 10-Q in order to restore compliance. As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, the Company has reassessed the accounting treatment of its warrants (the warrants) following the issuance by staff of the SEC of the Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) (the SEC Staff Statement), which provides guidance to all SPACs regarding accounting and the declaration of their warrants. The company concluded that, based on the statement from SEC staff, warrants should be classified as liabilities measured at fair value with subsequent changes in fair value being recorded in the income statement of the company. company in each reporting period. The Company continues to work diligently to complete Form 10-Q as soon as possible. About Vy Global Growth Vy Global Growth is a blank check company organized with the aim of effecting a business combination with one or more target companies. The company’s efforts to identify a potential partner will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but the company plans to identify high-quality companies led by exceptional teams looking for opportunities to shape the market. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and other documents filed with the Securities. and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos