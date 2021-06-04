It’s official: Twitter launches the “Blue” subscription service





After months of speculation and leaks, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) finally announced its first subscription service, Blue. It’s been nearly a year since the company confirmed it was considering some type of subscription service, with CEO Jack Dorsey stressing that such an offering must be “complementary” to the core advertising business as part of the efforts. Twitter to diversify sources of income. This distinction is important, as speculation about social media companies launching subscriptions is usually based on the idea that users could remove ads. Here’s what you need to know about Twitter Blue. Would you pay $ 3 per month? Twitter Blue will definitely be do not remove the ads but instead will include a handful of additional features aimed at power users. The company notes that the free tier of the service will still be available. Yes, the rumors are true.

Twitter Blue is now available in Australia and Canada. Tag files?

Cancel Tweet?

Reader mode? Plus other fun surprises. Learn more on Twitter Bleu: https://t.co/NlVeWDUEqy And don’t forget to follow @TwitterBlue to share your feedback! Twitter Communications (@TwitterComms) June 3, 2021 Perhaps the most important feature included in Twitter Blue is the ability to cancel a tweet. Users can create a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to cancel a tweet to correct errors or typos before the tweet is published. The functionality may not be quite the same as an edit button (a feature that Twitter users constantly ask for), but it is slightly better than the current solution of deleting a wrong tweet in order to post a new corrected tweet. Blue subscribers will also be able to organize saved tweets in bookmark folders. There will also be a new reader mode to streamline the experience of reading long threads. Additional minor features include customizable app icons, different color themes, and better customer service for subscribers. The company says it will continue to introduce more features over time. Twitter is initially rolling out the service to users in Canada and Australia before rolling out Blue to other markets. It is priced at C $ 3.49 and A $ 4.49 per month, respectively, which is comparable to the $ 2.99 per month that Twitter will eventually charge in the United States. Diversify, diversify, diversify Investors need to control their expectations for Blue. The service is fairly inexpensive, but the included feature set is also relatively lackluster and may not appeal to most average users, as Blue is clearly designed for power users. More generally, Blue is just the latest of the new monetization features introduced by Twitter in recent months. The tech company acquired the paid newsletter startup Revue earlier this year in an attempt to take over from Substack. Twitter has already detailed Super Follows, which are essentially direct subscriptions to content creators to unblock paid content. A few weeks ago, Twitter premiered Ticketed Spaces, allowing people to sell tickets to live audio events. Let’s see if Twitter can execute on its revenue diversification plan.

