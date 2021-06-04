Dollar climbs, stocks hold steady as markets wait for US data





The dollar hit a multi-week high on Friday as European stocks, oil and gold stabilized as markets held their breath for a US jobs report seen as a critical signal for economic recovery and a possible relaxation of stimulus measures. US Treasury yields strengthened after surging overnight, while the dollar held on to its biggest gain since April, with other currencies moderating ahead of the crucial release of nonfarm wage data in the United States. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.1% as of 11:37 GMT, trading just below its all-time high reached earlier this week, and contrasting with a previous decline of 0.3% in l largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS). The US Department of Labor report at 8:30 am ET (12:30 pm GMT) was expected to show 650,000 new jobs added to non-farm payrolls in May, after an unexpected downturn in the labor market in April. A higher-than-expected reading could heighten concerns that the robust economic recovery could push the Fed to consider cutting bond purchases and raising interest rates. Read more Stock markets were sluggish ahead of the jobs data release, with the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) falling 0.4% earlier while the larger Topix (.TPX) was roughly stable. Airlines suffered, with British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L), Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and easyJet (EZJ.L) slipping between 1% and 2% after Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, on its “red list” of destinations that require around 40 hotels when they return to England. [nL5N2NL4VM] U.S. equity futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, edged higher, after falling 0.4% for the index (.SPX) overnight. The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 1.6284%, after advancing nearly four basis points overnight. The dollar index kept Thursday’s 0.7% rally, its largest since April, to hover around 90.55. CONICAL CONICAL While Fed officials have always said they expect current inflationary pressures to be transient and ultra-relaxed monetary policy to remain in place for a while, they are also increasingly touting the more the need to start at least to talk about a reduction in stimulus measures. Investors have carefully analyzed the economic data to assess whether inflation could prove to be stubborn enough to force the Fed to cut. Far lower than expected non-farm payroll figures last month lowered those expectations, weakening Treasury yields and the dollar. “Clearly, traders are hedging USD shorts in jobs data,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, in a note to clients. “I’m not even going to try to predict this one, it’s a lottery, although the so called ‘whispered number’ is closer to 790,000.” Copper prices rebounded as investors picked up material at lower prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.8% to $ 9,870 a tonne, after falling 3.8% in the previous session. Gold stabilized after falling 2% on Thursday, its strongest since February, to trade around $ 1,870 an ounce at 11:37 am GMT. Oil rose to as much as $ 72 a barrel, trading near a two-year high as OPEC + supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns over uneven deployments of COVID-19 vaccination worldwide. Brent futures rose 11 cents to $ 71.42 a barrel, after hitting their highest level since May 2019 in Thursday’s session. U.S. WTI added 17 cents to $ 68.97 a barrel, just below $ 69.40 a day earlier, the strongest since October 2018. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

