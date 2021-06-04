Elon Musks’ idea of ​​an old Tesla Drive-in restaurant could actually happen





Remember that weird story about Tesla opening an old-fashioned drive-in, roller skates, and rock restaurant in one of the new supercharging locations in Los Angeles? The one that got a lot of attention in 2018 just because Musk tweeted about that? Well, it turns out that the restaurant could be very soon. Truth be told, there hasn’t been much movement around Elon Musks’ idea in the past 36 months, other than hints that the project would be west of the 405. But last week , sometimes the richest man in the world has registered a trademark for such a catering service, sparking renewed interest in the supercharger station and the dinner combo. Electrician reported Tesla’s filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which seeks to use its name and logo for catering services; the company also submitted requests for the construction of new buildings this year. Back when Eater LA first reported this story, the Tesla Charging Station / Restaurant was bound for Santa Monica Boulevard and 14th Street in a former car dealership space, so there is still a chance. let it happen that way. If completed, it might be LA County’s largest electric vehicle charging station. In other news: THE Tacos editor-in-chief Javier Cabral took Matty Matheson and music producer Benny Blanc on a local taco tour to favorites Mariscos El Faro and El Ruso, and by all accounts they had a great time.

Pasadena restaurant Lucky Boy this week settled its lawsuit against Postmates for trademark infringement and unfair competition, reports LAist. The lawsuit alleged that Postmates used the Lucky Boys name without permission and posted a menu with incorrect information for the restaurant, including lower prices. Lucky Boy settled directly with Postmates for an undisclosed amount.

Crosstown analyzed LAPD figures and found that break-ins, vandalism and restaurant patrons have increased over the past year, adding to the devastation the industry has faced during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Internal hook tagged his six new favorite restaurants, including Chifa (which opened last year), Daybird and Playita Seafood. The latter replaced the long-standing El Siete Mares on Sunset at Silver Lake.

Farm Cup, LA’s new vintage yellow parking cafe, opened this week. It has wheels, but at least for now it’s permanently parked in West Hollywood as part of a small LGBTQ vendor market. Besides horchata, they will use vegetable milks for all drinks.

