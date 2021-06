Non-fungible token honors pioneering Yale statistician

S&DS, meet your first NFT. Yales’ Department of Statistics and Data Science (S&DS) has found an innovative way to honor its long tradition of academic excellence and also help fund new research: by auctioning its first non-fungible token. Non-fungible tokens, called NFTs, have become a phenomenon in recent months. These are unique and unique digital asset collectibles, if you will, that reside on a blockchain platform, similar to cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. They can represent anything from photographs and videos to digital audio files and GIFs. An NFT from the first Tweet, for example, sold for $ 2.9 million; The National Basketball Association sells NFTs of famous league moments through NBA Top Shot. It has exploded in popularity, said Roy Lederman, assistant professor of statistics and data science. It first took hold in the art realm, but in many ways I think we’re only at the beginning of NFT culture. I think it can also work in the context of research and academia. Working with colleagues from S&DS and other departments, including Jason England of Yale Printing and Publishing Services, Lederman helped design an NFT that honors Anscombes Quartet, a classic research by Francis Anscombe, the founding president of what was then the Yale Department of Statistics. The Anscombes Quartet, published in 1973, is a group of datasets with almost identical descriptive statistics. But, when represented graphically, the four datasets have very different distributions. The Anscombes Quartet is commonly used to explain why researchers should graph data before analyzing it. We wanted something simple and classic for our first NFT, something that represents the history of our department, as well as our commitment to teaching, said Lederman. It is a tribute to the great works of the past and also a way of contributing to future research. On Saturday June 5, the brand new Quatuor Anscombes NFT (premiered on May 28) will beauctioned via the Foundation web platform. All proceeds from the sale, less fees, will be used to help fund the research of S&DS graduate students and postdoctoral researchers. We have no expectation of a specific amount from the auction, Lederman said. It is an experiment in exploring a new way of financing academic training. S&DS has more details on the new NFThere. I think people are still a bit confused by NFTs, which is natural, Lederman added. It’s a new culture that is starting to take shape.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos