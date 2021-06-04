Sportech prefers AIM to the London Stock Exchange

On Friday, June 4, Sportech announced its intention to cease trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and join the AIM market instead.

The betting company plans to cancel its ordinary shares of £ 0.20 ($ 0.28) each from the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The directors of Sportech believe that the AIM market is more suited to the current size and strategy of the company; according to the board of directors, AIM can offer more flexibility in terms of corporate transactions.

The Board of Directors believes that AIM can enable Sportech to conclude and execute certain transactions faster and more cheaply than companies on the official FCA list.

Under current rules, to opt out of the LSE, Sportech must obtain the approval of at least 75% of its shareholders, who can vote in person or by proxy at a general meeting.

In accordance with this rule, Sportech plans to hold a general assembly at its Edinburgh office in the early hours of June 29.

He hopes to get approval and reach the 75% threshold set in the rules.

In a statement, Sportech said it would publish details of the proposed delisting, admission to AIM and a notice of the general meeting of shareholders.

The letter will be sent to each of its shareholders and should also be published on its website.

Recently Sportech announced its financial report for the full year of 2020. Affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, turnover has increased from £ 34million to £ 20million, although the Adjusted EBITDA improved and efficient cash units increased.