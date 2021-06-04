Walmart says stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw profits jump in the last quarter as e-commerce sales increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart said Friday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, joining big-box rival Target in closing its physical stores on National Day.

With the move, two of the country’s largest discounters show how the pandemic has permanently influenced the industry even as Covid-19 cases decline and the health crisis in the United States eases. This will mark the second consecutive year that Target and Walmart stores have closed. on Thanksgiving Day. Target announced its decision in January.

For many years, consumers have taken holiday shopping in earnest the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday. But until last year, some retailers had delayed the kickoff of Black Friday events earlier.

Many retailers, including Best Buy and Lowe’s, adjusted the pace of their holiday season sales last year. Businesses started selling around Halloween, but closed stores on Thanksgiving Day and put more promotions online to try and cut down on crowds that could help spread the virus and show their appreciation to frontline workers. .

Walmart broke the news of this year’s Thanksgiving to a group of store employees at its Associate Celebration Meeting. This rally typically coincides with Walmart’s annual meeting of shareholders in Bentonville, Arkansas, which was held for virtually the second year in a row.

Walmart COO Dacona Smith said in a press release that closing stores over the holidays “is a way for us to say” thank you “to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. “.

Walmart said it will share Black Friday hours at a later date.