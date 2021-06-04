Four varieties of dog food recalled due to salmonella concerns





Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling certain dog foods from possible market Salmonella contamination, which can be dangerous for pets and people who handle food. The potential for contamination was noted after the company was notified by its distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Co., who was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when a 5-pound sample of Sprout Sporting Dog product Food tested positive for Salmonella during routine testing. There is a risk for humans to handle contaminated products, especially if they do not wash their hands thoroughly after coming into contact with the products or any surface exposed to these products. Utensils and surfaces that come in contact with feed should also be washed to avoid cross contamination. The products identified below have been distributed online and in retail stores. Animals with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some animals will only have a decrease in appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but healthy pets can carry and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed a recalled product and is exhibiting these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. The best buy date and lot code can be found on the back of each package. Recalled products: Product Cut BB date code and batch UPC code States Sportsman pride professional Formula 30/20 dog food 40 pounds Best if used By October 7, 2021 7015510184 MS, FL, TN, LA, VA, NC, TX Lot: TI1 07 / Oct / 2020 Sprout Sports Dog Food 5 pounds Best if used By October 6, 2021 7015505101 MN, WI, IA, SD, ND Lot: TE1 06 / Oct / 2020 40 pounds Best if used By October 6, 2021 7015505100 Lot: TI3 06 / Oct / 2020 Chicken & Rice Intimidator Formula Dog food 30/20 16 pounds Best if used By October 6, 2021 7015541002 TX, MS, FL, AL Lot: TA1 06 / Oct / 2020 40 pounds Best if used By October 6, 2021 5216631214 Lot: TA1 06 / Oct / 2020 FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog food 50 pounds Best if used By October 6, 2021 1549905873 Georgia, Florida Lot: TA1 06 / Oct / 2020 At the time of posting of this recall, no illnesses, injuries or complaints had been reported. Retailers who received the recalled lots were contacted and asked to remove these lots from their inventory and shelves. And consumers who purchased the recalled products should not use the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. About Salmonella infections in humans

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste bad. Anyone can get sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are weak, according to the CDC. Anyone who has been in contact with any of the recalled products and who has developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctor about possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria, as special tests are needed to diagnose salmonellosis. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnoses. Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, the diarrhea can be so severe that patients must be hospitalized. The elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop serious illness and serious conditions, which can sometimes be fatal. Some people get infected without getting sick or showing symptoms. However, they can still pass the infections on to others. (To subscribe to Food Safety News for free,Click here.)

