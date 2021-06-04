



we equity markets finished just below record highs on Friday after May jobs report did not meet the expectations of economists. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % Me: DJI MEDIUM DOW JONES 34756.39 +179.35 + 0.52% SP500 S&P 500 4229.89 +37.04 + 0.88% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13814.488913 +199.98 +1.47% The Dow Jones gained 180 points, or 0.52%, to finish around 22 points off its all-time high, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.89% and closed three points off its own high. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, jumped 200 points, or 1.47%, but still remained 2.3% below its high. The top three market averages posted weekly gains. The May non-farm payroll showed the US economy added 559,000 jobs last month, lighter than expected, as the unemployment rate slipped to 5.8%, a new pandemic low. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.57% as investors focused on an improving economy. Hiring has been fueled by leisure and hospitality, private and public education, and health care. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % F FORD MOTOR CO. 15.97 -0.03 -0.19% In stocks, shares of Ford Motor Co. were higher for a second day and at a high in six years after the automaker announced Thursday that it plans to introduce an entry-level pickup truck into its lineup. next week. Railway CSX announced a 3-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18 will receive two additional common shares for each share held. The new shares will be distributed on June 28. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % CSX CSX CORP. 99.62 -0.08 -0.08% In the tech space, the EU and the UK have launched an antitrust investigation into whether Facebook Inc. used its Marketplace classifieds service to reuse advertiser data for its own illegal benefit. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 330.35 +4.31 +1.32% AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said in an interview with Trey’s Trades on YouTube that he would like to sell up to 25 million more shares. The sale, if approved, would not be allowed until next year. Aron said AMC now has $ 2 billion in cash. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 48.00 -3.31 -6.45% As the earnings season draws to a close, electronic signature provider Docusign Inc. released its results with earnings and revenues that easily exceeded Wall Street estimates and has guided sales for the current quarter into- above expectations. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % DOCU DOCUSIGN, INC. 233.24 +38.49 + 19.76% In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 81 cents to $ 69.62 per barrel and gold jumped $ 18.60 to $ 1,889.80 per ounce. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE The overseas markets were calm. European stock markets generally recovered, with the British FTSE 100 up 0.07%, the French CAC 40 advancing 0.12% and the German DAX 30 gaining 0.39%. China’s Shanghai Composite outperformed in Asia, up 0.21%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.17% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos