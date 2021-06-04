CANADA-TSX STOCKS hits record high as energy and gold stocks advance





(Update prices, add details on the sector) June 4 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Friday, thanks to gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices firmed, although the country lost more jobs than expected in May due to lockdowns. * The energy sector climbed 1.1% as US crude rose 1.2%, while Brent crude rose 1.1%. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal mining companies and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures rose 0.6% to 1,883 , $ 2 per ounce. * At 9:37 am ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index was up 82.52 points, or 0.41%, to 20,023.91. * Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, more than analysts’ average forecast for a loss of 20,000. The unemployment rate climbed to 8.2%, according to Statistics Canada data. * A year after the start of the pandemic, Canada’s national statistics agency is updating the way it measures inflation, using for the first time new types of betting data that changes in spending from lock shall prevail. * The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and investors weighed in on US and Canadian employment data. * The financial sector remained unchanged. The industrial sector increased by 0.2%. * On the TSX, 175 issues were up, while 43 issues fell for a 4.07: 1 ratio in favor of winners, with 14.33 million shares traded. * The biggest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, which jumped 5.5%, and Wesdome Gold Mines, which rose 4.4%. * Blackberry Ltd fell 3.2%, the highest on the TSX, after the rally in meme stocks appeared to run out of steam at the end of a second week of stunning gains. * The second biggest decline was Organigram Holdings, down 1.5%. * The most traded stocks by volume were Great-West Lifeco, Bombardier Inc and Blackberry Ltd. * The TSX posted 9 new 52 week highs and no new lows. * For all Canadian issues, there were 63 new 52-week highs and a new low, with total volume of 24.55 million shares. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

