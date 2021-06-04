Regenerons drug COVID-19 cleared by the FDA for injection

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a formulation of the COVID-19 antibody drug manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. that can be injected, rather than given by IV infusion, the company said Friday.

Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody, called REGEN-COV, has been available since last November under emergency use authorization to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Now, the new authorization could make it even easier for patients to get treatment because it offers another form of protection against the coronavirus for those who have not received a vaccine.

The agency lowered its dose to 1200 mg and allowed casirivimab and imdevimab to be administered by injecting it under the skin when intravenous infusion is not possible and would cause treatment delay.

“Despite the increased use of vaccines, thousands of patients are still infected in the United States every day, many of whom are at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Unfortunately, to date, only a fraction of patients eligible for antibody treatments have received them, which we hope will change based on this updated FDA clearance, ”said Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, president and scientific director of Regeneron.

“REGEN-COV has also demonstrated potency against the main variants of concern to date in vitro and is the only antibody therapy currently available in the United States, including in states where the variants first identified in Brazil and South Africa are circulating at a higher rate. Yancopoulos continued.

The updated FDA clearance is based on data from multiple trials, including one recently presented The phase 3 trial which showed REGEN-COV reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% in high-risk outpatients and that the treatment effect was constant between doses of 1200 mg and of 2400 mg.

In April, the company shared clinical trial results, who found that her REGEN-COV treatment reduced the overall risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 81%, compared to those who received a placebo.

The COVID-19 antibody cocktail also offered strong protection against symptomatic infection when given to people living with another person infected with the virus.

The Regeneron clinical trial recruited more than 1,500 people who lived in the same household as someone who tested positive for the virus in the previous four days. They were randomized to receive either a dose of REGEN-COV or a placebo.

After about a month, 1.5% of volunteers who received the treatment had symptomatic COVID-19, compared with 7.8% of those who received a placebo. Regeneron said the treatment offered 72% protection against symptomatic cases in the first week and 81% protection by day 29.

The trial also showed that REGEN-COV, which is a combination of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, shortened the duration of COVID-19 symptoms and reduced viral levels, the company said. in a report.

Overall, more than 9,000 people have received IV REGEN-COV in inpatient and outpatient clinical trials, the company said.

Nowadays63% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While current vaccines have become more available and have been shown to be both safe and effective, antibody-based drugs could help those that were not inoculated for a variety of reasons.

Antibodies are a crucial part of the body’s adaptive immune system that bind to a virus and help clear it, but it takes several weeks after infection or vaccination for the most effective to form. Drugs like REGEN-COV are meant to help earlier by providing concentrated doses of one or two antibodies that work best.

The drug was administered on an basis to former President Donald Trump when he was sickened by the virus in October, before the emergency use authorization from the FDA.

In a video, Trump called the drug a “cure” after receiving it during his three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, although the medical community maintains that COVID-19 has no known cure.

Several drugs are already recommended to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the NIH. These include remdesivir, an antiviral drug.