Glazer offers key shares in first meeting with Man United fans

MANCHESTER Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer on Friday offered to make shares available to supporters with the same voting rights as shares held by his family, marking an attempt to bridge the gap that has widened after failing to engage with fans before being part of the hapless attempt to launch a European Super League. Friday’s talks marked the Glazers’ first engagement with fans since buying United in a 2005 leveraged takeover that loaded the club with debt and sparked years of protests. Dissent reached unprecedented levels last month when unrest around and inside Old Trafford resulted in United’s game against Liverpool being postponed, prompting the owner family’s commitment to attend a virtual forum of fans. United, which is controlled by the Glazer family, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of over $ 2.5 billion. The fans are the lifeblood of Manchester United and I am personally committed to ensuring that they have a stronger voice, ”said Joel Glazer in a statement released by United after the forum. A d United is planning an advisory board to consult with club officers and owners which will be made up of fan representatives. The club have been in talks with (the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust) about a fan-sharing program for several months and have already sought external legal advice on the options, “Glazer said.” Discussions are now underway. ‘step up, with the aim of agreeing on a plan before the start of the new season. MUST described the share plan as a potentially revolutionary idea, but warned that the devil is still in the details regarding the offering of voting shares. Despite Joel Glazers’ claim that this will be the largest group of fan owners in global sport, MUST is concerned that there is a risk that the program will limit the number of those fan shares made available, thereby reducing the possibility for this to reach a significant collective fan. participation and, ultimately, with the potential to result in a change of control of the club, MUST said. A d

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

