Dollar falls after US jobs data cloud hopes of Fed tightening

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell on Friday after data on non-farm wages in the United States showed hires increased in May as the pandemic abated, but not as much as expected, tempering expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later.

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows US $ 100 banknotes taken in Tokyo on August 2, 2011. REUTERS / Yuriko Nakao / File Photo

Non-farm payrolls grew by 559,000 solid jobs last month, helped by higher COVID-19 vaccination rates, but that was lower than consensus forecast for 650,000 jobs added in May.

That payroll figure was a bit disappointing, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The softer-than-expected report means there is no urgency for the Fed to start reducing its monthly $ 120 billion bond purchase to support the economy, he said.

Bad news on the economy is good news for an ultra-accommodative Fed, which will keep the dollar on the ropes, Moya said.

Despite May’s gain, the non-farm payroll remained at 5%, or 7.6 million jobs, below its pre-crisis level, said Jocelyn Paquet, economist at the National Bank of Canada, in a customer note.

So there is still a long way to go for the job market, she said.

At 3:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. GMT), the dollar index was down 0.38% to 90.135, falling from a three-week high earlier in the session.

Currency strategists in a Reuters poll were almost equally divided on the dollar’s near-term direction after two months of widespread weakness, as they await clearer signs from policymakers.

The euro appreciated 0.31% to $ 1.21650 against the dollar.

The Australian dollar, which had fallen to its lowest since April on Thursday, jumped 1.08% to 0.77430, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.97% to 0.72115.

The dollar has some negative momentum here as we approach next week, so I wouldn’t be surprised if some of that price action spills over to Asia on Sunday night, said Erik Bregar, director and chief executive officer. the foreign exchange strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada.

The dollar rallied on Thursday, making its biggest daily gain in a month, after weekly jobless claims in the United States fell below 400,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic over year and that the private wage bill has increased much more than expected.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen slipped 0.71%, changing hands to 109.505 against the dollar.

The Chinese yuan softened beyond the 6.40 level, after retreating from its three-year highs when the Chinese central bank decided to limit currency gains earlier this week.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order banning US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with suspected ties to defense technology or surveillance sectors, a move that his administration says broadens the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order.

Cryptocurrencies fell after a tweet from Tesla boss Elon Musk appeared to bemoan a break with bitcoin.

Tesla’s large position in bitcoin and Musks’ many personal followers often put crypto markets on alert every time he tweets.

Bitcoin BTC = BTSP was down 5.3% to $ 37,155.27, while Ether was down 4.2% to $ 2,697.43.