Business
Charlotte’s Web files prospectus for C $ 60 million market share program – New Cannabis Ventures
Charlotte’s Web Completes Filing of Market Share Program Prospectus Supplement
ATM Program Adds Option to Capital Liquidity Toolkit
BOULDER, Colorado, June 4, 2021 / CNW / – (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web” or the “Company”) has filed a prospectus supplement to establish a program market actions (the “ATM Program”). The Company may distribute up to Cdn $ 60 million of common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) under the ATM program. Any distribution of the Shares offered through the ATM Program will be made in accordance with the terms of a Share Distribution Agreement (the “Distribution Agreement”) with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”). The Offered Shares may be issued by the Company to the public from time to time, through the Agents, at the discretion of the Company. The Offered Shares sold under the ATM Program, if any, will be sold at the market price in effect at the time of the sale.
The ATM program extends the Company’s access to sources of capital liquidity for future operational or potential growth opportunities. Any net proceeds from the ATM program should be used for general corporate purposes, which may include general and administrative expenses, working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes. Pursuant to the Distribution Agreement, sales of Offered Shares will be made by the Agents through “market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 respecting In-Store Distributions on the Toronto Stock Exchange or on any other market for the shares offered in Canada. . The Company is not obliged to sell Offered Shares under the Distribution Agreement. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company. All shares offered under the ATM program will be distributed at market prices in effect at the time of each sale and, therefore, prices may vary between buyers and during the period of the ATM program. Unless terminated earlier by the Company or the Agents as permitted, the Distribution Agreement will terminate on the earlier of the following dates: (a) the date on which the total gross proceeds from the sale of the Shares products sold under the ATM Program totaled C $ 60 million. ; or (b) June 5, 2023.
The ATM program is carried out in accordance with a prospectus supplement dated June 3, 2021 (the “prospectus supplement”) to the Company’s simplified base shelf prospectus dated May 5, 2021 (the “base prospectus”), filed with the securities commissions of each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, Base Prospectus, Distribution Agreement and other relevant documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, Agents will send copies of these documents upon request by contacting:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. by mail to: Canaccord Genuity Corp. 161 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, ON M5J 2S1, or by email at [email protected]; or
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. by mail to: Attention: BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Center C / O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2, or by phone at (905) 791 -3151, or by email at [email protected]
No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Offered Shares, and there will be no sale of such securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The Offered Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”) or any state securities law. Accordingly, the Offered Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or in accordance with exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States. US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
About Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc., a certified B Corporation headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative cannabidiol (“CBD”) derived wellness products. hemp under a family of brands that includes Charlotte’s Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic and Harmony Hemp. The company’s premium products begin with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100% American grown and made from whole plant hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of natural phytocannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial compounds in hemp. Charlotte’s web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD candy (sleep, stress, inflammation recovery), CBD capsules, topical CBD creams and lotions, as well as than CBD pet products for dogs. Charlotte’s web products are distributed to over 14,000 retailers, over 8,000 healthcare professionals and online through the company’s website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte’s Web strives to improve the lives of its customers and meet their demands for product quality, efficiency and consistency.
