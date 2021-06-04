Five San Diego Donuts You Need In Your Life Food

The attraction of donuts to my soul is a spiritual form of gravity. I started making orbit donuts very early on, when my mom used them as bait to lure me to church. If it weren’t for the prospect of some old-fashioned frosting, I never would’ve cut that dollar store tie, sang bad things about Jesus, and made my mom feel like she was part of the salvation process. A scent of donuts, this warm, pheromonal cologne of freshly baked pastry and lightly baked sugar altered a few of my life goals (like, say, abs).

Part of the reason I love donuts is their rarity. Of course, they’re still there, shiny and perfect in every way. But, as intoxicating as they are, I admit that eating fried sugar cakes on a regular basis would reduce the time I have on this planet to do so. And so I microdose donuts all year round.

Today is a day of macrodosis. Because it’s National Donut Day. I had a hard time writing this fragmented sentence because it’s hard to fight the urge to roll your eyes. I admit a certain level of weariness with the National Holidays. We have a national day for everything now. National Pizza Day, National Pocket Plush Day, National Day of National Days.

But, see, I’m chronicling the donut culture of San Diego. Classics (Peterson, VG donuts, Married, Rose Donuts, etc.) to trendy delicatessens (devils dozen, Donut bar, Copper top, Nomad, Sidecar, Black Horse, etc.). The goal here is to put together the ultimate list of donuts that we, San Diego, have a moral obligation to try at least once. A master list of donuts. I’ll be seated with some of the humans who have built their lives on these cakes along the way and share their personal stories.

As part of this process, I ventured around town in the wee hours, when the street lights are always on, when it’s just me, priests and cops, still drunk people, joggers and Americans who work hard. I often come home with 25 donuts, from five different locations. My main donut list is not yet complete. This is a very important service to humanity, which takes time. But today, in honor of both silly and sacred National Donut Day, here are five extremely delicious donuts that are sure to make this list. Donuts that made life a little better in that short span of time.

Have a hell of a weekend. Go ahead and donut.

Not a regular in the donut scene, I hadn’t realized how trendy browned butter donuts are. These are the new cronuts, apparently. Brown butter is one of the greatest flavors humans have ever been able to conjure from edible butter that is melted and heated until the milk solids toast and become something much, much more delicious than the butter on it. -even. For this donut, they dip a cake in brown butter frosting and cover it with a little Maldon sea salt. The Goods is a very fancy donut shop, looks like it could sell some couture. Lucky for us, they sell them.

I hardly want to tell you that ube is a Filipino sweet potato. Because then you’d be weird to have veg on your donuts and miss that famous little North Park donut. The frosting is a dark purple, like Barney’s blood. Owner Brad Keiller roasts it, strain it, mash it, combine it with a taro powder (the root of the basic Hawaiian poi), then mix it into a vanilla and powdered sugar frosting and coat it all over. toasted coconut. It’s remarkable to watch, but especially to eat.

When are donuts the best? When they come out hot from the deep fryer, when they still smell somewhere between sweet pastry and enlightenment. The problem is, it is difficult for most stores to serve them hot. Logistics. Broad Street, a small chain on the east coast whose Encinitas site is run by the owner’s sister-in-law, who is from San Diego, fixes that problem. All of their donuts are made to order. They come out of the deep fryer, are dipped in the frosting and are returned to you hot. And this blueberry frosting is perfection.

I know I know. But listen to me. Vegan pastries once a dry, chalky horror show have come a long, long way. Done well, most people can no longer tell the difference. Try this one at Dark Horse (which is also home to some of the best cafes in town). I have to admit, the prospect of eating a donut with tea frosting was ranked somewhere around not on my wish list. And, wow, this donut proved me wrong. If you ever liked Froot Loops when you were a kid, this is exactly how the frosting tastes.

To be honest the only reason I ordered this was because they didn’t have their famous Tres Leches Donut anymore. I was lucky. After trying eight donuts from DD, the Kettner Exchange affiliate, very, very talented chefs Brian Redzikowski and Brandi Reynolds, this was my favorite. It’s like a fluffy and airy glazed donut with a hint of guava (think the strength of agua fresca) and cream cheese. Dear Lord.