Carnival’s newest ship, complete with roller coaster, docks at Port Canaveral

June 4, 2021



Carnival Mardi Gras possesses arrived in Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, according to ABC News affiliate WFTV. Roller coaster included.

One of the ship’s biggest draws is BOLT, the first roller coasters at sea.

The open-air electric ride allows riders to control their speed – up to 40 miles per hour – while enjoying views of the water 187 feet below.

Ben Clement, senior vice president of new construction at Carnival, says the excitement around the roller coaster has grown:

“BOLT is the most talked about feature on our most anticipated ship and we can’t wait for our guests to experience this incredible new attraction.”

The roller coaster is part of the Mardi Gras‘Ultimate Playground Zone which includes a huge water park with three slides, a mini golf course and a suspended ropes course.

There are 5 additional areas for passengers to explore, including an Italian-themed one The square.

the Mardi Gras will remain in the home port of Port Canaveral, one of the three ports The CDC has approved Carnival to operate.

The enormous ship, which arrived at crowds of cruise enthusiasts and curious onlookers who packed Jetty Park for a preview, has 18 decks and can accommodate over 6,300 passengers. according to cruisemapper.com.

Carnival hasn’t released an exact launch date, but the Mardi Gras expected to set sail later this year.