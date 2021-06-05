Business
Carnival’s newest ship, complete with roller coaster, docks at Port Canaveral
The ship is the first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a US port.
Grow your business,
Not your inbox
Stay informed and sign up for our daily newsletter now!
June 4, 2021
2 minutes to read
Opinions expressed by Contractor the contributors are theirs.
Carnival Mardi Gras possesses arrived in Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, according to ABC News affiliate WFTV. Roller coaster included.
One of the ship’s biggest draws is BOLT, the first roller coasters at sea.
The open-air electric ride allows riders to control their speed – up to 40 miles per hour – while enjoying views of the water 187 feet below.
Ben Clement, senior vice president of new construction at Carnival, says the excitement around the roller coaster has grown:
“BOLT is the most talked about feature on our most anticipated ship and we can’t wait for our guests to experience this incredible new attraction.”
The roller coaster is part of the Mardi Gras‘Ultimate Playground Zone which includes a huge water park with three slides, a mini golf course and a suspended ropes course.
There are 5 additional areas for passengers to explore, including an Italian-themed one The square.
the Mardi Gras will remain in the home port of Port Canaveral, one of the three ports The CDC has approved Carnival to operate.
The enormous ship, which arrived at crowds of cruise enthusiasts and curious onlookers who packed Jetty Park for a preview, has 18 decks and can accommodate over 6,300 passengers. according to cruisemapper.com.
Carnival hasn’t released an exact launch date, but the Mardi Gras expected to set sail later this year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]