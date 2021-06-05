Strong job growth alone will not solve our labor market problems

MOUNT CARMEL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – 2021/05/13: Hiring accelerates as economy recovers … [+] is shown in the new unemployment report (Photo by Paul Weaver / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



the May Employment Report is outside. Does this show a healthy recovery in jobs on track for a full recovery? Or do we see a gap of 8 million fewer jobs from pre-pandemic levels, with high unemployment among blacks and Hispanics, and 1.7 million older workers forced into premature retirement? The answer is both. We need quality jobs, not just job growth.

The number of jobs increased by 559,000 in May and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. This is good news, even though the number is less than 674,000 predicted by Wall Street Journal poll economists. And it is well below the 978,000 predicted by the ADP payroll company.

Elise Gould, Economist at the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), one of our top jobs data analysts, sees the report as a promising sign that the recovery is on track. But she also notes that the lack of jobs compared to pre-pandemic trends is in the order of 8.6 to 10.7 million additional jobs. If this trend continues, Gould says the unemployment rate could reach 4% by mid-2022 with a full recovery before the end of this year.

Other estimates are more optimistic. the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlantas Valuable Jobs Calculator says we could hit 4% unemployment in about six months with this level of monthly increase, but only if the labor force doesn’t increase. This is unlikely, as a stronger labor market will likely attract more workers, and factoring in that larger workforce strengthens Goulds’ longer estimate for a full recovery.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Republican governors are giving the unemployed an extra boost by ending their emergency unemployment benefits in the event of a pandemic. Up to 24 states, all with Republican governors, announced they were ending additional benefits by mid-summer instead of the September end date. Idaho Governor Brad Littles The justification is typical of these rulers: we do not want unemployed people. We want people to work.

MORE THAN FORBES VIDEO

These governors, along with business organizations, believe that supplemental unemployment insurance is causing a labor shortage in their states, especially in lower-paying jobs in hotels and restaurants. There is daily media stories on restaurants and other employers who cannot find workers.

But some economists don’t think unemployment insurance is the problem. An economic study representative of Yale University says we find no evidence that more generous benefits discourage work. Economist Arindrajit Dube at the University of Massachusetts notes the large number of new jobs to be filled, concluding that the economic reopening is overwhelming everything on the unemployment insurance front.

If workers are slow to come back, what could be the cause? First of all, there is no adequate daycare for workers (especially women) with family responsibilities. Nationwide child care costs for four-year-olds averaged about $ 175 per week, or about 14% of median household income. For a full-time worker at the federal minimum wage, that cost of childcare could be more than half of their annual income.

Second, employers could raise wages. This is what the 101 economics textbook suggests. Amazon



AMZN

already pays $ 15 an hour, Costco is $ 16, and even McDonalds



MCD

says the average hourly wage will hit $ 15 by 2024.

The alleged labor shortages seem very concentrated in leisure and hospitality jobs, the sector most affected by the Covid-19 which is now rebounding. EPI economists Josh Bivens and Heidi Shierholz say there’s very little reason to worry that labor shortages in recreation and hospitality will spill over into other sectors soon.

Maureen Conway from Aspen institutes Workforce Strategies Initiative says it clearly: we are not in a labor shortage. We are in shortage of wages, We are in shortage of good jobs. The Aspens initiative advocates a variety of strategies to improve jobs, including career-oriented training and education, working with employers to design better-quality jobs, paying particular attention to the needs of working families. and reducing discrimination against black and non-white workers.

President Biden is advocating a number of critical measures, including raising the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour and getting more workers to join unions. And Bidens’ economic policies are fueling economic and employment growth, as the administration strives to continue ramping up vaccinations, a critical step in economic recovery. (Many Republican governors who end supplemental unemployment insurance also have the worst vaccination rates in the countryside.)

So Mays ‘report is good, the economy, under Bidens’ leadership, is on the growth track. But many of our jobs still pay too little, and labor market growth alone will not end racial discrimination in employment or provide adequate support to working families.