Fintech companies Nuvei and Cardless choose new legal group leaders

Nuvei Corp. and Cardless Inc., fintech startups looking to score points through their ties to the sports industry, have recruited their first legal department heads.

Lindsay Matthews, longtime general counsel and corporate secretary of Canadian sportswear manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc., is the new general counsel for Nuvei Corp., the company. announced on June 2.

Cardless, a San Francisco-based startup founded in 2019 by two Stanford University graduates, recently hired its own new general counsel at Smeeta Ramarathnam, who most recently served as deputy general counsel and vice president of regulation. and global policies at online broker Robinhood Markets. Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated demand for digital financial services, prompting new investments. UBS Group AG in October announced plans to invest $ 200 million in fintech companies to further digitize services and find new ways to interact with customers, Bloomberg News reported.

Nuvei is an online payment company that provides technology to the sports betting industry and other providers. Nuvei raised $ 805 million in an initial public offering in September on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the largest technology listing in stock exchange history. Prior to its IPO, Nuvei was backed by the Caisse de dpt et placement du Québec, the second largest pension fund in Canada.

Nuvei spokesperson Louis Georgakakis confirmed that Matthews is the first lawyer to hold the title of general counsel for the company, which is based in Montreal and Cyprus. Matthews officially took up his post as general counsel for Nuveis on May 31.

Amy Satov, former senior legal counsel at Nuvei, left the company earlier this year to become general counsel for Balcan Plastics Inc.

Gildan, who in 2017 paid $ 88 million to acquire the assets of bankrupt retailer American Apparel Inc., did not respond to a request for comment on his role as general counsel after Matthews left for Nuvei.

Gildans’ executive leadership page shows that its HR director, Arun Bajaj, is now responsible for legal affairs. Bajaj, a former general counsel for Nissan Canada Inc., also did not respond to a request for comment.

Cardless, one of many new companies looking to shake up the credit card market, hired Ramarathnam in April, the company said in a statement to Bloomberg Law.

Ramarathnam, who was hired by Robinhood in 2018 as a trial attorney in the Securities and Exchange Law Enforcement division, did not respond to a request for comment on her new internal role at Cardless.

Robinhood and Ramarathnam separated at the end of last year and she spent a few months on sabbatical.

Ramarathnam, in a publication on LinkedIn a month ago, said she was delighted to share that I joined Cardless. The company said in a declaration of his own post to LinkedIn that he was eagerly awaiting Ramaratham to join his management team.

She revealed in a posted last week on LinkedIn that the National Basketball Associations Cleveland Cavaliers recently welcomed Cardless employees. The company has a partnership with the franchise.

Ramarathnam, a former partner at Foley & Lardner, spent more than a decade at the SEC. During her tenure at the regulator, she was chief of staff to former commissioner Luis Aguilar and deputy director of the agency’s credit ratings office.

Emails obtained by WikiLeaks show that Ramarathnam was well regarded by supporters of the Obama administration, including progressive donor Susan Sandler, who referenced Ramarathnam in a letter dated April 4, 2014, to former Presidential Advisor John Podesta Jr. on Talent for Administration.

Ramarathnam was one of three people introduced by Sandler in an email to Podesta about various candidates who could serve in the Obama administration. Sandler wrote that Ramarathnam, who she said had been discussed for an SEC commissioner position, would make an excellent assistant secretary to the treasury.

Ultimately, Ramarathnam stayed with the SEC, which she left to join Robinhood three years ago. The company, which has shaken up its internal legal ranks in recent months, promoted her in 2019.