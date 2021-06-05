Business
Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Glide 4-in-1 pacifiers recalled after four deaths
Fisher-Price announced Friday the recall of approximately 120,000 Rock n Glide 4-in-1 pacifiers in the United States after the death of four infants.
The infants were said to have been placed on their back without restraint in the product and were then found prone, the company said in a recall notice on its website.
Their deaths, which occurred between April 2019 and February 2020, included a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan and an 11-week-old from Colorado.
Rock n Glide 4-in-1 pacifiers, designed to mimic the movement of a baby cradled in someone’s arms, were sold online, including on Amazon, and at retailers like Walmart and Target, from January 2014 to December 2020 for around $ 108.
Fisher-Price is also recalling 55,000 Soothe n Play 2-in-1 gliders, sold from November 2018 through May 2021 for approximately $ 125. No deaths have occurred with this product.
Another 25,000 Rock n Glide 4-in-1 lollipops and 27,000 Soothe n Play Gliders 2-in-1 lollipops have been distributed in Canada, the company said.
These types of incidents are heartbreaking, said Robert Adler, acting chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which published a joint recall notice with the company. Loving parents put their babies in these products without ever expecting tragedy. Inclined products, such as skates, pacifiers, seesaws, and swings, are not safe for infant sleep due to the risk of suffocation.
Fisher-Price chief executive Chuck Scothon said the company is committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of its products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions.
Scothon and Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Fisher-Price parent company in El Segundo, Calif., Mattel, will appear next week at a House Oversight Committee hearing in dozens of infant deaths associated with Fisher-Prices Rock n Play Sleeper.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products, the agency said.
To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price Online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on Recall & Safety Alerts, or call toll-free 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
Contribution: The Associated Press
