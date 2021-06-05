Why cyclical stocks are still the best bet in the market





Consumer discretionary businesses like restaurants are benefiting from the recovery. Spencer Platt / Getty Images



Despite a weaker-than-expected employment report on Friday, cyclical stocks appear to be the place to be. The US economy created 559,000 jobs in May, below the 671,000 expected, after an even more disappointing result for April. Investors still largely believe the economy is recovering, but many argue that the new expansion is starting to mature. This would mean that the most economically sensitive cyclical stocks would lose their luster. Quality stocks, which are less volatile and in many cases less dependent on strong economic conditions for earnings growth, may soon be in favor. After all, cyclicals have already had an impressive run: Exchange-traded funds that track banks, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks in the S&P 500 are all up more than 20% since the start of the year. year. Even so, true cyclical stocks seem poised for more superior performance, based on their potential profitability and prices. Earnings per share growth projections for next year for the median



S&P 500



stocks considered cyclical are 15 percentage points higher than those in the index’s so-called defensive stocks, according to Evercore data. Profits of defensive companies tend to be stable in any economic environment. But this growth in earnings can only drive cyclicals up significantly if their prices are correct. Cyclicals trade at an average price / earnings multiple about 2 points lower than defensive stocks. This difference is consistent with the long-term median. The underlying outlook favors cyclicals, writes DennisDeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy research at Evercore. The industrials, financials and consumer discretionary sectors, in particular, have the brightest earnings outlook. Over the next three years, they are expected to achieve cumulative EPS growth of 191%, 51% and 141%, respectively, according to Evercore. One caveat is that the strongest growth next year is already reflected in their prices. With multiples on these not-so-cheap earnings streams, investors will need to see earnings continue to meet expectations for stocks to continue to advance. It seems achievable. The profit trail for the next few years is certainly just plain solid. No one knows if stocks are about to plunge from near all-time highs, but there is a strong argument that cyclicals can continue to perform well relative to the market as a whole for some time. Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

