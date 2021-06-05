After a financially tough year, the Cleveland National Air Show is set to return

CLEVELAND, Ohio In what is becoming a breath of fresh air, another Northeastern Ohio tradition is set to return: The Cleveland National Air Show is slated to take place on Labor Day weekend.

Knowing that the event is officially scheduled marks the culmination of a difficult year for show planners.

It has been a long year; It was very difficult, said Kim Dell, who has been on the show since 1992 and executive director since 2015. It was very difficult to cancel it and get out of the people (staffing). It’s not like we just closed the doors and walked away. I was here. It has been a long journey.

The show, which runs Saturday through Monday, September 4-6 at Burke Lakefront Airport, features the Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s precision flight team hovering, circling and circling over Lake Erie.

Pilots will lead the F-16 Falcon jet fighters through a choreographed performance, moving as fast as 500 mph and as close as three feet to each other. The Thunderbirds last performed in Cleveland during the 2019 show.

Participants can dive into the plane, zigzagging and zigzagging in specific formations in the air. On the ground, spectators can roam the planes – classic and modern control drones, immerse themselves in interactive activities, children’s events and more. A historical exhibit on Tuskegee aviators will also be available.

The show itself has been around in its current capacity, in one form or another, since 1964, with two exceptions, the government sequestration in 2013 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Its roots go back to ancient air races that have had held from 1929 to 1949..

This was back when people were building planes in their garages, to go farther and faster, Dell said. But the post-WWII era gave way to military planes overtaking private planes with technology.

The Labor Day weekend event attracts many Oohs and Ahhs of people on the ground interested in flying, a family outing, or a bit of curiosity. But this is the one that takes a lot of financial planning. The show has not generated revenue since 2019 except for a few nominal paycheck protection program loans, Dell said.

Most people think of the show as being run by the city of Cleveland, she said. They don’t know that we are a financial and self-sustaining non-profit organization. We’re actually paying the city of Cleveland for rent, city services, whatever. It’s really important for people to understand this. It is an expensive business.

It costs $ 100,000 just to bring in the jet team, she said.

The show attracts 60,000 to 100,000 people, including people from 35 states and several countries, Dell said, and claims an annual economic impact of more than $ 7.1 million for the city.

From July, tickets will be available in advance and online only – no box office sales. Admission per day will be $ 30 ($ 35 after Monday August 30); $ 20 (6-11 years old); free (5 years and under). No seating is provided, so bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Reserved seating is $ 40 and includes admission, chair, and access to the private concession area. (During the show, box office tickets will be available until sold out on an upgrade basis for an additional $ 20 for general admission ticket holders.)

The sponsorship boxes are available until Friday August 27th. One-day boxes cost $ 325, three-day boxes cost $ 900. They come with 10 tickets and reserved seat amenities.

Check the shows website for flight deck lodge and other options.

I am on cleveland.coms life and culture and discuss topics related to food, beer, wine and sport. If you want to see my stories, here is a directory on cleveland.com. Bill Wills from WTAM-1100 and I talk about food and drink usually at 8:20 am on Thursday mornings. And tune in at 7:05 am on Wednesdays for Beer with Bona and Much, Much More with Munch Bishop on 1350-AM The Gambler. Twitter: @ mbona30.

Get a good start on the weekend and Register now for Cleveland.coms weekly At the CLE email newsletter, your essential guide to the best things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focusing on the best weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.