How to evaluate Bill Ackman’s PSPC agreement: the sum of the 3 parts implies a 30% increase.

Text size





Bill ackmans



Pershing Square Tontine Holdings



announced a complex, multi-part transaction on Friday. The shareholders of the ad hoc acquisition company will find themselves with a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, the rights to a new vehicle that Ackman calls a Special Purpose Acquisition Rights Company, or SPARC, and the remaining portion of Pershing Square Tontine.

There’s a lot to unbox there, and on Friday many investors seemed to sell first and ask questions later. Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (ticker: PSTH) fell more than 14% on Friday afternoon, to around $ 21.50.

The SAVS collect funds as part of an initial public offering and become public like simple cash shells without operating activity. Their management teams, called sponsors, are responsible for identifying a private merger target and negotiating a deal. In the meantime, PSPC trades on the stock exchange like any other stock, and the money raised rests in a trust that earns interest. When the companies combine, the operating company gets the cash from the PSPC and takes charge of its stock exchange listing, raising funds and going public in the process. PSPC ceases to exist.

Ackman did not follow this script. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings was the largest SPAC ever raised last July, with $ 4 billion in initial public offering proceeds or $ 20 per share and introduced a new structure for its warrants and sponsor compensation. It also included a commitment to buy up to an additional $ 3 billion of shares by hedge fund Pershing Square at the time of a merger.

The transaction announced Friday is even more convoluted. Rather than merging with a private company to go public, Pershing Square Tontine uses part of its cash and futures purchase contract to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, a major music label owned 80% by the French media conglomerate.



Vivendi



(VIVHY) and 20% by the Chinese tech giant



Tencent Holdings



(TCEHY). The twist is that UMG is already going public on Euronext in Amsterdam this summer.

This means that it does not need the Pershing Square Tontines stock exchange listing and that PSPC will continue to exist after the transaction, with $ 1.5 billion in trust and a forward purchase contract of $ 1. , $ 6 billion from the hedge fund. Ackman will seek a merger partner for this liquidity pool, which will technically no longer be a SPAC and will not have a redemption option or expiration date. This trust money is worth $ 5.25 per share of Pershing Square Tontine.

The $ 4.1 billion Ackman spends on UMG’s stake and related spending $ 2.5 billion on the SPACs trust and $ 1.6 billion on Pershing Square values ​​the music label at $ 35 billion, or approximately $ 42.5 billion, including debt. This money is equivalent to approximately $ 14.75 per Pershing Square Tontine share. Add that to the $ 5.25 remaining in the trust and you get the $ 20 IPO product that PSPC raised.

Several Vivendi analysts include a valuation of UMG in their objective on the combined company. Analysts at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs recently valued UMG at around 45 billion, while their peers at Bernstein and UBS estimated its value at around 35 billion. Sharing the difference is worth $ 40 billion to UMG, about 14% more than the price Pershing Square Tontine is paying for its 10% stake. This would make the bet about $ 16.86 per PSPC share.

Then there is SPARC. For each share they hold, Pershing Square Tontine shareholders will also receive a special acquisition right, or SPAR, in the newly created entity. Each right gives the right holder the right to buy a share of SPARC at $ 20, but only after they have accepted and announced a merger, with the proceeds going to fund that transaction. The structure effectively delays the PSPC fundraising from the IPO to the closing stage. In the meantime, SPARs will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every weekday evening, we highlight the important market news of the day and explain what is likely to matter tomorrow.

The value of the rights once they begin to trade will depend on the credit investors give Ackman for its ability to strike a deal attractive to SPARC. It could have over $ 10 billion in cash if all shareholders exercise their rights and including another Pershing Square hedge fund futures purchase contract for up to $ 5 billion. This is ammunition for another gigantic business.

Prior to Friday’s fall, Pershing Square Tontine was trading in a range of $ 21.50 to around $ 33 since its IPO in July 2020, and mostly between around $ 23 and $ 26. These are bonuses to his trust between $ 3 and $ 6, or 15% to 30%. It’s a decent approximation of the value the market has placed on Ackman’s ability to do business.

If SPARC is like a PSPC without a trust, rights could also be negotiated around this range. The post-trade Pershing Square Tontine could also charge a premium over its cash value of $ 5.25, call it 22.5%, the midpoint of the 15% to 30% range.

Put it all together, and the sum of the parts gives a value of about $ 27.79 for Pershing Square Tontine stock today ($ 16.86 for UMG, $ 4.50 for SPAR, and $ 6.43 for the remaining PSTH). That’s nearly 30% above its Friday afternoon levels.

Long-term investors who aren’t afraid of a bit of complexity should take advantage.

Write to [email protected]