Fisher-Price recalls Glide infant pacifiers after infant deaths





Fisher-Price is reminiscent of his Rock n Glide 4-in-1 lollipops following the deaths of four infants, the company said. The pacifiers, which sold for around $ 108, were sold from January 2014 through December 2020. Fisher-Price is recalling approximately 120,000 items, he said. “The infants were reportedly placed on their back without restraint in the product and later found on their stomach,” the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a statement. Press release. The deaths occurred between April 2019 and February 2020 and involved a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan and an 11-week-old from Colorado. Fisher-Price is recalling two models of its baby products after the death of four infants. CPSC There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust families have in us, said Chuck Scothon, Managing Director of Fisher-Price. These incidents are indeed heartbreaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children. Fisher-Price is also recalling its 2-in-1 Soothe n Play gliders. There were no fatalities with the gliders, but a spokesperson said they were “proactively included in this recall due to its similarity to the Rock n Glide 4-in-1 pacifier.” “Both are safe products when used in accordance with warnings and safety instructions, but we believe that a voluntary product recall is the right course of action to reduce the risk of additional occurrences,” the door said. – speech in a press release sent by email. The gliders sold for around $ 125 and were sold from November 2018 through May 2021. Parents who own any of these items are asked to stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos