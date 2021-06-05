Under Armor Agrees With SEC On Quarterly Income Spreads





On May 3, 2021, theThe Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announcedthat sportswear heavyweight Under Armor, Inc. (Under Armor) will pay the SEC a $ 9 million fine to settle enforcement action for alleged violations of the 1933 Securities Act as well as to report Violations of Federal Securities Laws Armor misled investors about its annual income growth and did not disclose to investors the uncertainties of its future income projections. Specifically, the SEC alleged that in the last quarter of 2015, after determining that the revenue figures would be lower than projected estimates and out of concern for the impact of this information on Under Armours shares, Under Armor deliberately withheld its real income to investors by accelerating existing orders. Sales. According to the resolution, Under Armor brought forward sales where customers had ordered items to ship in the next few quarters and reported those sales earlier, allowing Under Armor to mask the gap between analysts’ projections and actual revenues by trimester. The practice of withdrawal typically results in revenue recognition earlier than permitted by accounting standards for revenue recognition or sales recording before meeting the Uniform Commercial Code definition of sales. Companies usually have to offer incentives, such as price discounts, reduced prices, extended payment terms, etc. State-owned companies can do this to smooth profits or respond to analysts’ projections for sales and volume growth. Typically, however, at some point there are no more sales to shoot in the quarter and the company misses projections. The SEC alleged that Under Armor had engaged in the practice for six consecutive quarters, recording approximately $ 408 million in orders. Significantly, the SEC noted that Under Armor would have seen its streak of revenue growth above 20%, which at one point was 26 consecutive quarters, end in the fourth quarter of 2015. When the streak ended. ended in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company’s stock price fell about 23%. By failing to report this practice of pushing sales forward and attributing reported growth to other factors, Under Armor would have deprived investors of assessing the full picture of Under Armors’ financial results. Further, the SEC alleged that several public statements regarding projected future growth were misleading, as were Under Armors’ statements about year-over-year growth without disclosing its reliance on the progression of commodities. sales. The SEC also alleged that Under Armor knew or should have known about the risks that the practice of pull forwarding had on future revenues and the rate of growth. Without admitting or denying the findings of the SEC order, Under Armor agreed to cease and desist from any further violations and pay a fine of $ 9 million. This follows the SECsettlement with Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.in September 2019, where Marvell paid $ 5.5 million to settle fees he misled investors by also postponing sales.

Copyright 2021 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLPRevue nationale de droit, volume XI, number 155

