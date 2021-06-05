Dandelion Chocolate lays off a “number” of employees and cuts hours

Dandelion Chocolate initiated layoffs and cuts on Thursday that will affect around 40 percent of the business.

The Mission-based bean-to-bar company has laid off a number of employees, citing economic concerns such as a slow summer season and the pace of reopening. The coup affects all departments, levels and roles, including chocolatiers, chocolate educators, human resources, facilities and others.

Some of those employees have worked here for years, Dandelions CEO and co-founder Todd Masonis said in a statement.

This is not something we do lightly as our goal has been to keep as many team members together as possible during the pandemic, Masonis said in the statement, which was released on Friday.

Most of the impact has come from senior leaders who have volunteered to leave to make room for others, Masonis said, although it is not clear how many and what positions this entails. Even some of those who have stayed for years have had their hours and wages cut, the statement continued. In doing so, the company saved on salary expenses.

The story was first reported by SFist Friday.

Dandelion Chocolate has also made headlines recently for its too close unionization effort, which is currently under review by the National Labor Relations Board. Thursday’s layoffs will have no effect on the outcome, Masonis said.

It’s really sad, the whole situation, said a Dandelion Chocolate employee who was not fired and agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. The employee identified himself as a member of the union’s voting bloc and, clearly distraught, said the decision was not at all in retaliation for the union’s effort. It was just about saving money to make it last.

Dandelion Chocolate started in 2010 and is known to San Franciscans for its chocolate, cookies and cocoa. Its main retail location is at 740 Valencia Street, but in April 2019 it opened a large head office and chocolate factory on 16th Street. It also has an outpost at the Ferry Building, a cafe in Las Vegas, and an outlet in Japan.

The 16th Street chocolate factory and cafe are currently closed, according to the site.

In April, Dandelion workers barely secured enough votes to join the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, with 18 votes to 16. However, nine votes remain uncounted and could tip both ways. Workers at Anchor Brewing Co. of San Francisco and Tartine Bakery have also recently expressed interest in joining the union.

Earlier reports from Dandelion management and workers revealed out-of-court talks, and Masonis said he was not anti-union. Ultimately, however, the workers said the talks did not change anyone’s mind.

The anonymous employee agreed with the cordial characterization of these conversations, stating that the company was a wonderful place to work. Dandelion is one of the most inclusive, empathetic, forward-thinking and compassionate companies. Everyone in management really cares.

Friday a open job list on the Dandelions website shows he’s looking for his next COO, a chocolate production manager and a pastry chef, all based in San Francisco. These positions appear to have been originally advertised for April and May, but it is not clear whether they have been filled.

Mission locals did not respond to direct questions about the exact number of layoffs that took place and were directed to the statement. The job board Indeed says Dandelion Chocolate has around 51-200 employees.

A member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union texted Mission Local that they are working on a statement and will answer other questions tomorrow. This story will be updated if and when there is a response.