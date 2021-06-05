Most Inspirational Women CEOs at the Head of Listed Companies, 2021





Some women are able enough to combine leadership roles in giant companies with being good mothers and supportive partners to their husbands. In this article, we present ten women CEOs with significant qualifications. Mary Barra General Motors Company

Marie barra started working for General Motors in 1980 at the age of 18. She held several positions and finally, in January 2014, she was appointed to the position of President and CEO of General Motors Company, becoming the first woman to head an automobile manufacturer. Barra holds numerous awards and accolades for his accomplishments as a leading figure in an automobile manufacturer. At the same time, she is a caring wife and mother. In 2020, General Motors’ annual revenue reached $ 6.4 billion while full-year auto operating cash flow was $ 7.5 billion. Adjusted EBIT for the full year reached $ 9.7 billion. One of the main goals of the company is to be carbon neutral by 2040 in its global products and operations. Corie Barry Best Buy Co., Inc.

Corie Barry has been the CEO of the company since June 2019. Barry holds an undergraduate degree in management and accounting from the College of St. Benedict. Despite the difficult economic environment due to the Covid-19 crisis, Barry announced strong financial results during the third quarter of 2020, which ended on October 31, 2020. Specifically, the company reached a point of view of profitability as sales were better than expected, resulting in a significant operating profit rate, expansion and profit growth. Domestic revenues of $ 10.85 billion increased 21.0% from last year, while international revenues of $ 1.0 billion increased 25.4% from year to year last. Mary Dillon Ulta Beauty, Inc.

She has been CEO of Ulta Beauty, a beauty retail company, since July 2013. On May 31, 2019, Dillon announced plans to expand its business to Ulta internationally, starting with opening of stores in Canada. Dillon holds a BA in Marketing and Asian Studies from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Ulta Beauty offers more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands in all categories and prices, including the private label of Ulta Beautys. The Ulta Beauty share price on the Nasdaq was $ 334.08 on February 24, 2021. For the 3rd quarter of 2020, the company’s net income reached $ 74.8 million or $ 1.32 per diluted share. . Adjusted net income reached $ 92.5 million or adjusted $ 1.64 per diluted share. Net sales fell 7.8% to $ 1.6 billion from $ 1.7 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 due to the impact of Covid-19. Tapestry Joanne Crevoiserat, Inc.

Joanne Crévoiserat started his career at Tapestry in 2019 as a CFO. She has been the CEO of the company since July 2020. Crevoiserat holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Connecticut. The company’s portfolio includes modern luxury lifestyle brands such as Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman. The share price on February 24, 2021 was $ 41.69 (NYSE). Crevoiserat, commenting on the company’s performance in the first half of 2020, said that “I am confident that Tapestry will emerge from the pandemic stronger, well positioned to capture market share at higher profitability levels and fully free the wheel. sustainable growth ”. Barbara Rentler Ross Stores, Inc.

Barbara rentlera joined Ross Stores in February 1986. She is currently the CEO of the company. In 2019, Rentler was named to the Forbes list of America’s Most Innovative Leaders. Although 99 men were included in the list, Rentler was the only woman named. Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500 and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company based in Dublin, Calif., With 2019 revenues of $ 16.0 billion. The company’s share price on the Nasdaq was $ 123.61 on February 24, 2021. Sonia Syngal Gap Inc.

Sonia syngal holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University and she also obtained a master’s degree in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University. She has been CEO, President and Director of Gap, Inc. since March 2020. Gap Inc.’s share price on February 24, 2021 was $ 25.95 (NYSE). During the 3rd quarter of 2020, the company saw a 61% increase in its online sales. In addition, the company said it acquired 3.4 million new customers through its online channel, representing over 145% growth in new online customer acquisition year-over-year. Michele Buck Hershey Company

In March 2017, Michèle Buck became the first female president, president and CEO of The Hershey Company, an American food manufacturing company, replacing former CEO John Bilbrey. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Shippensburg in Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prior to joining Hershey in 2005, Buck worked for 17 years at Kraft / Nabisco in numerous management positions and in the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo. The company’s closing share price on February 24, 2021 was $ 147.57. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported consolidated net sales of $ 2,185.2 million, an increase of 5.7%. Reported net income reached $ 291.4 million, or $ 1.39 per diluted share, an increase of 41.8%. Linda Rendle The Clorox Company

Linda rendle became CEO of Clorox in September 2020, at the age of 42. She first joined Clorox in 2003 as a Senior Sales Analyst. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University. The Clorox Company announced sales growth of 27% and an increase in diluted net earnings per share (diluted EPS) of 39% for its second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended December 31, 2020. Net cash position since the beginning of the year. from operations was $ 629 million, up from $ 498 million a year ago, an increase of 26%. The company has 8,800 employees worldwide. Michelle Gass Kohls Corporation

Michelle gass was appointed CEO and Director of Kohl’s Corporation in May 2018. The company was recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were down 13. 3%, while the company recorded strong operating cash flow of $ 910 million year-to-date. In addition, the loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $ 0.08. Sue Y Nabi Coty Inc.

She was appointed CEO of the company in July 2020. Sue Y. Nabi is also the founder of the Orveda vegan skincare line, launched in 2017. Nabi previously spent 20 years at LOreal. She holds a Specialized Master in Marketing Management from ESSEC Business School. The company's net sales for fiscal 2020 were $ 4,717.8 million.

Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]







