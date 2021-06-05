Is Verizon Stock a Buy?

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is often considered a defensive evergreen stock. It has the largest wireless network in America, it pays a high term dividend yield of 4.4%, and the stock trades at just 11 times futures earnings. It has also increased its dividend each year for 14 consecutive years.

However, Verizon has also consistently underperformed the market. After factoring in reinvested dividends, it has generated a total return of around 150% over the past 10 years. who beats AT&T‘s (NYSE: T) total yield less than 70%, but that’s about half of the S&P 500a total yield of almost 300%.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future gains, but investors may look at Verizon’s past performance and wonder if it is smarter to simply buy a low-cost index fund that tracks the S&P 500 instead. . Let’s take a fresh look at what Verizon does and see if its stock is still worth buying today.

The main strengths of Verizon

Verizon has three main strengths. First, its core wireless business, which is spread across the consumer and enterprise markets, serves more customers than T Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and AT&T. As the market leader, Verizon can spend less money on large marketing campaigns and network upgrades.

Second, Verizon hasn’t bit more than it can chew on big pay-TV and media acquisitions, like AT&T has done with DirecTV and Time Warner. Verizon almost tumbled down the same slippery slope with its ill-fated purchases of internet assets from AOL and Yahoo, but those failures cost much less than AT & T’s failed attempt to merge its internet service provider segments, pay television and media into a vertically integrated business. Verizon recently agreed to sell 90% of these media assets to Global management of Apollo (NYSE: APO).

Finally, Verizon’s pay TV business – which is bundled with its wired and broadband Internet business Fios, which served 13.3 million customers in the last quarter – is also significantly smaller than the pay TV segment of Verizon. AT&T. Hence, it is less exposed to cable cutters and the age-old shift to streaming services.

The main weaknesses of Verizon

Verizon’s strengths make it a better buy than AT&T, but it also has three weaknesses. First, T-Mobile overtook AT&T as the second largest wireless carrier in the United States after its merger with Sprint last year.

New competition from T-Mobile – which promotes a “no-carrier” strategy of eliminating contracts, subsidized phones, data coverage charges, early termination fees and other issues – could reduce the power pricing from Verizon and forcing it to step up its marketing spending again.

Second, T-Mobile’s 5G network now offers about 33% more coverage in the United States than that of Verizon and AT&T. combined 5G networks. T-Mobile has taken the lead in using lower band spectra, which have gone beyond the higher band spectra used by Verizon and AT&T. Verizon’s costs could rise as it expands its 5G networks to match T-Mobile’s reach.

Based on these facts, growth-oriented investors might prefer to buy shares in T-Mobile, which have risen more than 760% since it debuted almost eight years ago.

Finally, Verizon’s long-term debt has skyrocketed over the past decade. He accumulated most of this debt after he bought back Vodafonethe 45% stake in Verizon Wireless for $ 130 billion in 2014.

Verizon ended the last quarter with an unsecured net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.9. He plans to reduce that leverage slightly to 2.8 by the end of 2021, but this high debt could prevent him from making all the investments needed to stay ahead of T-Mobile and AT&T.

Not a bad stock, but not a good one either

Verizon’s operating revenue fell 3% in 2020 as the pandemic dampened demand for new phones and its pay-TV and advertising segments collapsed. However, the spending crunch increased its adjusted EPS by 2%.

Analysts expect Verizon’s operating revenue and adjusted EPS both to increase by around 4% this year, as customers purchase new 5G devices and switch to new fiber plans. The divestiture of its media assets to Apollo is also expected to significantly reduce its exposure to the saturated digital media and advertising industries.

Its free cash flow, which rose 32% to $ 23.6 billion last year, should also easily cover its dividends as it reduces its debt. Simply put, Verizon’s business is expected to remain stable for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, Verizon remains a decent investment for investors who just want to preserve their capital and beat inflation, and aren’t too keen on beating the market. However, investors who do just a little more homework can likely find more promising stocks or ETFs that regularly beat the market.