Delta Air Lines: Passenger attempted to breach cockpit of flight to Nashville, forcing plane to make an emergency landing





The cockpit was never punctured and the passenger was taken into federal custody, Stephanie Kitts of the Albuquerque International Sunport told CNN. The FBI confirmed via Twitter that he responded to the incident, but added: “There is no threat to the public at the moment.” A passenger on the flight, who spoke to CNN, said the man “seemingly unprovoked just got up and rushed into the pilot’s cabin and started knocking on doors.” Grace Chalmers said the man was quickly taken down by another passenger, who was then assisted by cabin crew. She said it was held down for about 20 minutes until the pilots were able to land the plane at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Video taken by Chalmers shows the man, barefoot and tied at his wrists and ankles, being pulled from the jet. We can hear him say quietly but repeatedly: “Stop this plane”. The passengers were held in Albuquerque for hours while Delta arranged for them to continue to Nashville. “We were all able to relax,” Chalmers said over the phone from Albuquerque Airport, “but I would say at the time it was extremely stressful.” In a statement, Delta congratulated the passengers and crew aboard flight 386. “The plane landed without incident and the passenger was evacuated by law enforcement,” the statement said.







