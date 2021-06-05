Contact Gold announces completion of redomicile in British Columbia

The News MarketWatch service was not involved in the creation of this content.

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 04, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – June 4, 2021) – Contact Gold Corp.(TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL)(the “Company” or “Contact Gold”)is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) to re-register from Nevada to continue as a British Columbia corporation.

The process of reintegration into Canada was accomplished by (a) completing a plan to convert the State of Nevada to continue in British Columbia (the “Continuation”), and (b) immediately following the completion of a plan to ‘arrangement under the laws of British Columbia (the “Arrangement” and, with the Extension, the “Repatriation Operation”) (see press releases dated April 21, 2021, and May 26, 2021).

The Repatriation Operation did not result in any material changes in the board of directors, management, day-to-day conduct of Contact Gold’s business or its strategy. Among other benefits, management expects to see a reduction in the Company’s regulatory compliance costs, an increased ability to access capital markets and an increase in the number of potential investors. The completion of the repatriation transactions also reduced or eliminated certain US restrictions on the resale of common shares previously issued by the Company as part of private placement transactions.

“The direct debit closing represents the final step in streamlining Contact Gold’s corporate structure, making financial reporting, potential mergers and acquisitions and financing more efficient,” said Matt Lennox-King, president and chief executive officer. The direction. “We thank our shareholders for their massive support in the process.”

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Shareholders of Contact Gold have today received or will be entitled to receive, for each Common Share of Contact Gold (the “Contact NV Share”), one Common Share of Contact Gold now incorporated. in British Columbia (a “Contact BC Share share”), bearing the new CUSIP number 21074F103 (ISIN CA21074F1036). Under the Arrangement, Contact Gold expects the Contact NV shares to be delisted from the listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and that the shares of Contact BC be listed and posted for trading on the TSXV as of the opening of the market on June 9, 2021, with no change in the ticker symbol of the Company (TSXV: C).

For more details regarding the Repatriation Transaction, please refer to the Company’s management information circular dated April 23, 2021, available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reminder to registered security holders

Registered shareholders who do not hold their common shares in a brokerage account and holders of registered warrants are reminded to complete, sign and deliver the letter of transmittal as well as the common share certificate (s) and / or accompanying warrants, as indicated in the relevant letter. of Transmittal to receive replacement Contact Gold securities. Holders of warrants registered in the United States MUST also return the relevant United States tax forms attached thereto to the Company in order to comply with United States federal income tax provisions, including those relating to withholding taxes.

About Contact Gold

Contact Gold is focused on advancing the Green Springs and Pony Creek gold projects in Nevada, both of which host extensive and robust Carlin-type gold systems.

Green Springs is located near the southern end of the Carlin Trend Cortez-type gold deposits in Nevada, east of the Pan mine and Fiore Gold’s Gold Rock project, and south of Waterton’s Mount Hamilton deposit. The Green Springs property is 18.5 km away2, encompassing 3 past producing shallow surface mines and numerous targets that have not been mined.

Pony Creek is strategically located immediately south of the Gold Standard Ventures Southern Railway Project, on the Southern Carlin Trend, and totals 81.7 km2 supported by a large Carlin-type gold system.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact (604) 449-3361 for either:

Matthew Lennox-King, President and CEO [email protected]

John Wenger, Chief Financial Officer [email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions regarding predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using expressions such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “planned”, “plans”, “estimates”, “believes” or ” intends “or variations of these words and expressions or asserting that certain actions, events or results” may “or” could “,” would “,” could “or” could “be regarded as occurring or be reached) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the goals and objectives of the Company, including the anticipated benefits of the repatriation transaction to the Company and the commencement of trading of Contact BC shares on the Stock Exchange. TSX Venture.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time these statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially, as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the results, performance or achievements. futures expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others: impacts resulting from the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in the securities markets; fluctuations in the spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the US dollar); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with exploration, development and mining activities (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected forming pressures, collapses and floods); failure to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and dangers; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; the relationships and claims of local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labor; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and the title of the properties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what the management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with these. forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or expected. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, in the event of change, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86591

COMTEX_387851447 / 2523 / 2021-06-04T18: 05: 33

Is there a problem with this press release? Contact the source supplier Comtex at [email protected] You can also contact MarketWatch customer service through our Customer center.

copyright (c) newsfile corp. 2021. all rights reserved