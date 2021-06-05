Zippys for a year, trips to Las Vegas and more

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Governor David Ige made big announcements on Friday about vaccination incentives and statewide travel goals.

All inter-county travel restrictions will end on June 15, as the state plans to meet its goal of 55% of residents fully vaccinated by mid-June. This means that inter-county travelers, even if they are not vaccinated, will no longer be subject to testing and quarantine rules.

Also starting June 15, people who have been fully vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to travel to the mainland and return to the islands without having to take a COVID-19 test before travel. Travelers still have to wait until the 15th day since their last shot to be eligible.

When the state reaches a 60% vaccination rate, people vaccinated in the United States who travel to the country will be able to bypass testing and quarantine requirements with proof of vaccination across the states. Safe Travel Program.

Ige said if the state achieves a 70% vaccination rate, all travel restrictions will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end. The restrictions on companies and the indoor mask mandate will also be dropped. As of Friday, 52% of Hawaii residents were fully immunized.

“The evidence is clear that there are fewer cases of COVID among those who have been vaccinated, and it is true that the virus continues to circulate in our community among people who have not been vaccinated,” said Ige in WashingtonPlace Friday.

The governor designated June as “#HIGotVaccinated Month”, While the state is putting in place a number of incentives to vaccinate more people. Businesses across the state offer discounts and giveaways throughout the month.

The state will also increase its vaccination sites in all the islands.

“In June alone, we will have 300 sites across the state to get vaccinated on beaches, malls, farmers’ markets, churches and the Department of Health (DOH) and our partners will increase awareness communities, ”said DOH Health Director Dr Elizabeth Char.

“The goal is to break down barriers and make it as easy as possible to vaccinate people with these safe vaccines,” said Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi last week said he submitted a modified emergency order to Governor David Ige to move the county into Level 4 of its reopening strategy, which would allow bars and restaurants to accommodate groups of up to 25 people. Level 4 would also allow discos and dance clubs to operate according to specific requirements. Full details of these restrictions have not yet been released by the mayor’s office, and Ige has not approved his request.

Although the the mandate for the outdoor mask was lifted last week, the internal rules remain the same.

Additional announcements are expected next week when the governor issues a 21st emergency proclamation for COVID-19.