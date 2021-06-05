Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
Business
Zippys for a year, trips to Las Vegas and more
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Governor David Ige made big announcements on Friday about vaccination incentives and statewide travel goals.
All inter-county travel restrictions will end on June 15, as the state plans to meet its goal of 55% of residents fully vaccinated by mid-June. This means that inter-county travelers, even if they are not vaccinated, will no longer be subject to testing and quarantine rules.
Also starting June 15, people who have been fully vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to travel to the mainland and return to the islands without having to take a COVID-19 test before travel. Travelers still have to wait until the 15th day since their last shot to be eligible.
When the state reaches a 60% vaccination rate, people vaccinated in the United States who travel to the country will be able to bypass testing and quarantine requirements with proof of vaccination across the states. Safe Travel Program.
Ige said if the state achieves a 70% vaccination rate, all travel restrictions will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end. The restrictions on companies and the indoor mask mandate will also be dropped. As of Friday, 52% of Hawaii residents were fully immunized.
“The evidence is clear that there are fewer cases of COVID among those who have been vaccinated, and it is true that the virus continues to circulate in our community among people who have not been vaccinated,” said Ige in WashingtonPlace Friday.
The governor designated June as “#HIGotVaccinated Month”, While the state is putting in place a number of incentives to vaccinate more people. Businesses across the state offer discounts and giveaways throughout the month.
If you have received at least one COVID-19[female[feminine vaccine from Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson, you can enter from any island in Hawaii. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 30. Click here for the price list.
NOTE: The website for vaccination incentives may not work as more and more people start to register. Below is a list of prices and discounts offered.
The state will also increase its vaccination sites in all the islands.
“In June alone, we will have 300 sites across the state to get vaccinated on beaches, malls, farmers’ markets, churches and the Department of Health (DOH) and our partners will increase awareness communities, ”said DOH Health Director Dr Elizabeth Char.
“The goal is to break down barriers and make it as easy as possible to vaccinate people with these safe vaccines,” said Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi last week said he submitted a modified emergency order to Governor David Ige to move the county into Level 4 of its reopening strategy, which would allow bars and restaurants to accommodate groups of up to 25 people. Level 4 would also allow discos and dance clubs to operate according to specific requirements. Full details of these restrictions have not yet been released by the mayor’s office, and Ige has not approved his request.
Although the the mandate for the outdoor mask was lifted last week, the internal rules remain the same.
Additional announcements are expected next week when the governor issues a 21st emergency proclamation for COVID-19.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]