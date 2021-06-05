On PSPCs and Conflicts of Interest, Where’s the SEC? – TechCrunch

Earlier today, TechCrunch’s Kirsten Korosec announced that autonomous vehicle startup Aurora is close to finalizing a deal to merge with one of three blank check companies that have been formed by the entrepreneurs to date. renowned Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus and a third partner in these deals. , Michael Thompson, who has long managed special situations funds.

The development is intriguing for a number of reasons, not least because the founders of Auroras are big wheels in their industry (no pun intended), and having already acquired the autonomous driving unit from Uber in a complicated arrangement, Aurora could, as a publicly traded entity, attract even more rivals, given that it would have a more liquid currency than it currently is.

Aside from the possible merits of the deal, the deal is also interesting because of Hoffman’s involvement. His venture capital firm, Greylock, is an investor in Aurora and has since co-led its Series A cycle in 2018, when Hoffman joined the board as a director. Now, Hoffmans PSPC is looking to make Aurora public to what we can safely assume is a much, much higher rating than it was rated at at the time. In fact, Korosec reports that one of the sticking points of this new deal is the value the company could possibly be worth, writing that this discussion involved a valuation of $ 20 billion at one point and is now closer. $ 12 billion, with the deal due to be announced next week.

This is not the first time that a SAVS sponsor has pursued an existing investment as a target. In a single similar case, the famous VC Chamath Palihapitiya was a investor in insurance company Clover through its company Social Capital and as industry watchers know, one of its blank check companies has merged with Clover Last year.

A representative of Palihapitiya refused to disclose to Bloomberg whether or not he sold the stake before the PSPC deal, but legally it doesn’t matter anyway. All a PSPC sponsor needs to do right now is write a lengthy disclosure when raising a PSPC that ultimately says, Hey, I could use the capital I’m raising for this blank check company to buy another company where I already have a financial interest, and here’s how it’s going to work.

The question is whether such rules regarding potential conflicts – or the lack of rules – will continue to exist indefinitely. The SEC is clearly taking a to look closer currently in SPAC, and while offering advice specifically on conflicts of interest last december, saying they are making the agency a little nervous and that the sponsors could disclose as much as possible to everyone involved in a deal, there is a new administration in Washington and a new agency chief within the SEC, Chief Gary Gensler, and it would not be surprising to see more done on this front than we have seen to date.

Maybe there should be. The SAVS already have a poor reputation because investors lose money on the majority of them, and despite the esteem of individuals like Hoffman, these obvious conflicts of interest – let’s face it – usually smell bad.

Yes, there is a strong argument that a PSPC sponsor who has long been involved with a target business knows the value of that business better than anyone else. This inner knowing goes both ways, however. Target could to be an amazing company that just needs a way to go public faster than it would be possible with a traditional IPO. Suppose for the moment that Aurora falls into this camp. The target might also need to be bailed out by PSPC sponsors who know the prospects for the company might otherwise darken and have a vested interest in protecting their previous investment in it.

Do most retail investors know the difference between the two? That’s doubtful, and in this go-go market they seem doomed to be hurt if regulators continue to turn a blind eye to the practice. This leaves many industry watchers wondering about the SEC: what is it waiting for?