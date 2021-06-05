Skeena Resources announces the consolidation of its shares





VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 /Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (OTCQX: SKREF) (“Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in anticipation of its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), the Company will consolidate its ordinary shares on the basis of four shares before the Combination for one share after the Combination (the “Combination”). Fractions of shares of 0.5 or more will be rounded to the nearest whole number of ordinary shares and fractions of shares less than 0.5 will be rounded to the nearest whole number of shares. The Company currently has 243,810,333 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Combination, the Company will have approximately 60,952,583 common shares issued and outstanding. A slight deviation is expected due to fractional rounding. As usual, to reflect the consolidation, all outstanding warrants and incentive stock options will be adjusted to increase their exercise price by a factor of four and to reduce the number of common shares issued. when exercising by dividing by four. Subject to Skeena receiving all required approvals, including approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), the consolidation is expected to take effect on June 7, 2021. Notice of the consolidation has been provided to the TSX, and the the shares are expected to begin trading after the merger on the TSX around June 10, 2021. Holders of Company shares who hold uncertified shares (i.e. shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their registration account (s) electronically. adjusted by the Company’s transfer agent or, in the case of Beneficial Shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees who hold the street name for their benefit. These holders generally do not need to take any further steps to exchange their pre-consolidation shares for post-consolidation shares. If you hold your shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee, and if you have any questions in this regard, we encourage you to contact your nominee. Registered shareholders holding share certificates will receive by mail a letter of transmittal informing them of the consolidation and directing them to deliver the share certificates representing the pre-consolidation shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration notice representing their post-merger actions. Until delivered on exchange, each share certificate previously representing shares prior to the consolidation will be deemed to represent the number of whole shares subsequent to the consolidation to which the holder is entitled by virtue of the consolidation. About Skeena Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the revitalization of the former Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, Canada . The company released a strong preliminary economic assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full feasibility by the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, Skeena continues its exploration programs in the former Snip gold mine. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited, Walter Coles Jr.

President and CEO CONTACT:

Investor surveys: This e-mail address is protected from spam. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Office phone: +1 604 684 8725

Company Website: www.skeenaressources.com Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made and information contained in this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws of Canada and the United States (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including including statements regarding the completion of the consolidation and the potential listing of the Company’s common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. These forward-looking statements are based on facts currently available to the Company and there can be no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







