Back to the Bricks classic car tour stopping at Cadillac next Monday | New

CADILLAC Downtown Cadillac will be a classic car enthusiast’s paradise on Monday.

The Back to the Bricks Visionary Promo Tour through Michigan will stop at Cadillac from 5pm to 8pm

Kathy Adair Morin, Acting Executive Director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said the visit stop was organized through the collective efforts of CAVB, the Downtown Cadillac Association and the Cadillac Lakes Car Show Board of Directors and Cruise.

For several years, Cadillac hosted Back to the Bricks in the downtown core; hundreds of locals came to see the classic car collection and other attractions.

A few years ago, the DCA ended its licensing agreement with Back to the Bricks and instead began hosting the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise.

Scott Dunlop, chairman of the board of directors for the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show, said they were due to start planning for the event in November of the previous year. Given that November 2020 was still at the heart of the pandemic, Dunlop said there was no way for them to know what things would look like in the summer.

With that uncertainty in mind, Dunlop said it just didn’t make sense to undertake all the work involved in bringing together sponsors, lining up vendors, soliciting volunteers and doing whatever they need to do. for the event to occur.

With the cancellation of the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise, the organizers came up with the idea of ​​holding the Back to the Bricks tour as a one-off event.

Morin said that one of the main things that enabled them to host the Back to the Bricks tour in Cadillac is that local entities would be relatively insulated from the financial ramifications if the event were to be canceled; those ramifications would fall primarily on the Flint-based band Back to the Bricks who are running the statewide tour.

Additionally, Morin said asking companies to sponsor a large local event like the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show this year would have been difficult as many are still reeling from the disruptive effects of the coronavirus.

With temperatures expected to be around the 80s on Monday, Morin said it looks like a perfect day for the Back to the Bricks tour, as long as the rain stops.

About 300 cars are expected to participate in the tour, which will be held on Mitchell Street. There will also be two local restaurants, Chicos Taco House and Primos BBQ, which will sell food during the event.

Of course, participants will also be able to shop at local businesses and eat at restaurants downtown.

Morin said the Back to the Bricks tour will bring lumberjack themed games to attendees. There will also be an appearance by “Caddy The Bear”, the CAVB mascot.

The streets that will be closed during the event are: Mitchell de Cass in North; Harris from Mitchell to the lake; Mitchell’s Beech to Shelby; Mason of Mitchell at the lake; Mitchell Spruce in Shelby; Nelson from Alley to Mitchell; Mitchell to Shelby and Mitchell to Lake Pine; and Bremer from Mitchell to Shelby.

The statewide Back to the Bricks tour begins in Flint on June 4 and will make stops in Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Cadillac, Boyne City and St. Johns.

According to the Back to the Bricks website, “The five-day tour has a dual purpose: (1) to promote Back to the Bricks and generate excitement for the August Main Event in downtown Flint, and (2) present the unique and energize the economy of each of the host cities selected for the Tour. “

The visit stop at Cadillac is completely free.