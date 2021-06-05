GigCapital2 Shareholders Approve Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

PALO ALTO, CA & DELRAY BEACH, Florida & COLUMBUS, Ohio – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – GigCapital2, Inc. (GigCapital2) (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT and GIX.WS) announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals related to previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc . (UpHealth) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (Cloudbreak) at a special meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2021. Over 94.4% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 65.7% of the shares in circulation of GigCapital2, voted to approve business combinations. A Form 8-K disclosing the full results of the vote should be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As previously announced, the business combinations will result in UpHealth and Cloudbreak becoming a 100% direct subsidiary of GigCapital2. GigCapital2 will be renamed UpHealth, Inc. and its common shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new symbols UPH and UPH.WS, respectively, on June 9, 2021. At the close of the consolidation of ‘companies, which is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2021, each GigCapital2 unit will be separated into its components consisting of one GigCapital2 ordinary share, a warrant and a right for one-twentieth of a GigCapital2 share which will also be issued at closing and , therefore, the Units and the Rights will no longer trade as separate securities.

About UpHealth Holdings, Inc.

UpHealth is a comprehensive global digital health technology and technology services platform that enables providers, health systems and payers around the world to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs, while improving significantly access to primary care.

About Cloudbreak Health

Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized communication between patients and providers with the introduction of remote video interpretation (VRI), making Cloudbreak a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak Health continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and providing point-of-care language access, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates its language access solution, Martti, with a host of platforms including Epic, Zoom and Caregility. By performing over 1.5 million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 14,000 video endpoints in over 1,800 healthcare facilities nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth is simplifying the way providers care for patients. patients, by putting a full continuum of care at your fingertips 24/7. Follow Cloudbreak on Twitter @cloudbreakhlth or the hashtag #HumanizeHealthcare.

About GigCapital Global and GigCapital2, Inc.

GigCapital Global (www.gigcapitalglobal.com) is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) investment group, sponsoring and operating Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs, also known as Blank Check Companies). Founded in 2017 by Dr Avi Katz, the GigCapital Group and its sponsored PSPCs are led by an affiliated team of tech industry experts, deploying a unique mentor-investor methodology to partner with outstanding private tech companies and American and non-American public. led by dedicated and innovative entrepreneurs. GigCapital Group companies provide financial, operational and executive mentoring to private US and global companies, and non-US public companies, to accelerate their journey from inception and as a private entity to the growth phase as a listed company in the United States The GigCapital Group’s partnership with these companies continues through a strategy of organic growth and roll-up after the transition to a public company. For more information visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT and GIX.WS) (www.gigcapital2.com), GigCapital4, Inc. (Nasdaq: GIG, GIGGU and GIGGW) and GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIWWU) are part of the GigCapital group’s portfolio of Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the business combination between GigCapital2 and each of UpHealth and Cloudbreak. and the closing of those transactions, and statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies of our management teams regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, expansion of products and services. All statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact can be considered as forward-looking statements. Further, any statement that refers to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, continue, might, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, plan, possible, potential, predict, project, should, would, and similar phrases may identify forward-looking statements, but The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs expressed by the management of GigCapital2, UpHealth and / or Cloudbreak in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and developments. future expectations and their potential effects on UpHealth, Cloudbreak and GigCapital2 as well as other factors they deem appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting UpHealth, Cloudbreak or GigCapital2 will be as we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions which may lead to actual results or performance materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including regulatory approvals, the ability of the post-reconciliation company to meet NYSE listing standards, acceptance of products and services, and that UpHealth will have sufficient capital to operate as intended. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under Risk Factors and other sections of documents filed by GigCapital2 with the SEC, as well as in current and periodic reports of GigCapital2 filed or provided by from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to GigCapital2, UpHealth and / or Cloudbreak as of the date hereof, and GigCapital2, UpHealth and / or Cloudbreak does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.