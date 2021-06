Dogecoin strengthened by addition of Coinbase as Musk’s tweets continue

Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency that started out as a joke in 2013, outperformed its main rivals during the week when it launched on the Coinbase exchange. While the biggest cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether were up 6.2% and 14.9% respectively in the past seven days, Dogecoin rose 24% over the same period at 7:50 a.m. in London, according to pricing. by CoinGecko. While Coinbase said weeks ago that it was planning to add Dogecoin, The announcement that it now supports the memes-based token on Coinbase.com and in the Coinbase Android and iOS apps means Dogecoin is more accessible and continues to establish itself. “This Dogecoin rebound comes during a period when the cryptoverse sees a consolidation of positions,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., in a note Wednesday where he cited the development of Coinbase as strengthening the price. “So we shouldn’t be surprised if this recent surge runs out of steam – or if it makes another attempt on the moon.” Dogecoin has risen by over 14,000% in the past year, in a momentum that has surprised even the crypto community and gives it the sixth market value. His gains were cited as an example of the power of retail traders, the appeal of memes, and a case study of what can happen in a world where the Federal Reserve and other central banks practice monetary policy. relatively flexible in trying to overcome Covid- The economic damage of the 19. And it wouldn’t be Dogecoin without a little social media action to liven things up. It cannot be denied that the Twitter statements by Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk have changed the prices of Bitcoin and Dogecoin on several occasions. Many in the Bitcoin community have been appalled by the world’s third richest man lately, for reasons including his U-turn on accepting Bitcoin as a payment method and a tweet alluding to a break with the largest cryptocurrency. But some Dogecoin fans are actively wooing him. “If anyone has a problem with Elon, they’ll have to go through the # ArmyDoge first ”, a Twitter user joked. And Billy Markus, a Dogecoin co-creator who no longer codes on the project, joked that he bought a new Tesla with Dogecoin – with photos that showed a toy-sized vehicle replica. Musk “liked” the tweet. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







