Bitcoin is a Helluva DrugElon Musk Tweet Storm Raises the Price of Dogecoin Crypto and Adult Industry

Elon Musk, the Tesla



TSLA

the CEO, who has developed a controversial relationship with the bitcoin community over the past few months, is once again creating waves in the cryptocurrency markets. Musk took to his favorite platform, Twitter, to comment on the 2021 Bitcoin conference currently underway in Miami, Florida. Bitcoin “is a drug from hell”, Musk replied to a video of bitcoin investors Michael Saylor and Max Keizer bringing the crowds on stage at Bitcoin 2021, posted by another Twitter user who request: “Where are we wrong?” MORE FORBESAs Elon Musk raises the price of Dogecoin, Tesla’s Dogecoin dream is already coming true Tesla billionaire Elon Musk crashed the bitcoin and cryptocurrency party this year, giving his … [+] support for “joking” bitcoin rival dogecoin and dividing the crypto community.

Getty Images

Musk went on to flag a response to one of his posts earlier in the week, suggesting he was breaking with bitcoin. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “Bitcoins claiming that it is literally impossible to manipulate the price of bitcoin while simultaneously shouting that Elon Musk is manipulating the price of bitcoin is a spike in hypocrisy,” wrote a Twitter user with the handle @CryptoWhale. Earlier, Musk posted a meme suggesting a “joke” bitcoin rival dogecoin features shared with the US dollar and is just “made money with endless supply”. The Post sent the price of dogecoin, already up over 20% over the past week, significantly higher. Musk has become a major supporter of dogecoin in recent months, helping its price soar and pushing it into the top five value cryptocurrencies, behind bitcoin, ethereum, Binance’s BNB and cardano. . MORE FORBES‘It’s inevitable’ – Elon Musk drives up Dogecoin price after Coinbase dumps Doge Bombshell Dogecoin price jumped 25% over the past week, helped by new backing from Tesla CEO Elon … [+] Musk who continued to rock the bitcoin community with his tongue-in-cheek Twitter posts.

Coinbase

Musk also tweeted a cryptic and emoji reference to the adult industry cryptocurrency, cumrocket described by CoinMarketCap as “a blockchain-based project to revolutionize the adult content industry” and intended to be used for tip and message content creators on adult content platforms. The price of cumrocket tokens, called cummies and traded on decentralized exchanges, doubled after Musk’s tweet. He had already jumped this week after Musk posted “Canada USA Mexico” on Twitter, seen by some as a veiled reference to cumrocket. “Cumrocket coin jumped over 85% after Elon Musk’s tweet,” @CryptoWhale posted on Twitter Friday. “We are definitely living in a simulation.” “Super yarn”, Musk replied.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos