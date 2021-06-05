Travel agencies look forward to easing travel restrictions on June 15





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Travel agents in Honolulu said demand started increasing last month, with bookings nearing pre-pandemic levels. They said it was another step towards a full recovery. [Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.] More gunfire means less travel restrictions. Governor David Ige has now said that more than 50% of the state’s population has received the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will drop all travel restrictions for inter-island travel. Ige said, “As of Tuesday, June 15, we will end the restriction on travel between counties, people will be able to fly between counties without restrictions.” The governor has also expanded the vaccine passport program to include travel to the mainland for those who can prove they received at least one dose of the vaccine in Hawaii. The announcement has sparked excitement from many travel agencies for what to expect. Vacations Hawaii Director of Sales and Promotions Kevin Kaneshiro said he welcomed the announcement. Kaneshiro said, “Now that we don’t have to get a negative test to come back to the state of Hawaii, it makes things a lot easier, so we’re so excited.” Panda Travel’s director of product development, John DeFreitas, said the cost and uncertainty of on-time test results deterred potential travelers. “When you go, you kind of have to already plan your return and what to do,” DeFreitas said. “So you’re always on top of what’s going to happen on the way back, can I go home, will I be able to find a test location and make an appointment.” “ Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said the safe travel program has resulted in the islands’ gradual economic recovery and that is improving as more people get vaccinated. Ingram said, “Since January, a larger recovery largely driven by success here in Hawaii and the United States in reducing the spread of disease and vaccines has been key to this.” Cash, Karaoke Songs, Gift Cards: Hawaiians Excited About Unique Coronavirus Vaccine Incentives

At least 70% of Hawaii residents must be fully immunized for the governor to completely abandon the travel safety program. Maui Mayor Micheal Victorino said they hope the state achieves this goal, he urges people to get vaccinated. Victorino said: “We cannot achieve these goals unless you, the unvaccinated ones, get vaccinated.” Meanwhile, Kaui Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement he was encouraged by the state’s progress in tackling the virus. We all want life back to normal and we have learned that vaccines are the fastest way to this goal. Our State is moving in the right direction thanks to the collective work of our communities. We now have a statewide vaccine target, and the Governors’ plan aligns well with our new benchmarks related to vaccination rates approved last month. I encourage everyone to do their part and get vaccinated if they can. The time has come. For the weeks leading up to June 15, people will still need to show proof of vaccination to ignore testing or quarantine requirements for inter-island travel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos