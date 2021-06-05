Can you withdraw a millionaire with ETFs alone?





Most of us would love to be millionaires, but it might seem impossible unless you’re a stock market genius or a lucky casino regular. This is not the case, however. As long as you have enough time before you retire, it is possible to raise surprisingly large sums, even a million dollars or more. Best of all, this can be done very simply, for example by only investing in a large index fund. Since there are many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track many different stock indexes, you can become a millionaire through ETFs. How money grows The proof of how much money you can raise over time is in the math – reflected in the table below. It all depends on how long you invest and how much you invest regularly. The bold numbers below indicate where you might cross the millionaire line when you save various amounts for different time periods. 8% growth for $ 10,000 invested annually $ 15,000 invested annually $ 20,000 invested annually 5 years $ 63,359 $ 95,039 $ 126,718 10 years $ 156,455 $ 234,683 $ 312,910 15 years old $ 293,243 $ 439,865 $ 586,486 20 years $ 494,229 $ 741,344 $ 988,458 20.5 years $ 518,914 $ 778,371 $ 1,037,828 23.5 years $ 688,744 $ 1,033,115 $ 1,377,487 25 years $ 789,544 $ 1,184,316 $ 1,579,088 28 years $ 1,029,659 $ 1,544,489 $ 2,059,319 30 years $ 1,223,459 $ 1,835,189 $ 2,446,918 The table uses an annual growth rate of 8%, and this is an attempt to be somewhat conservative. Over long periods of time, the average stock market return has been around 10%, but an investor may average a little or a lot more or less depending on the specific time period in which he is investing. Some ETFs to consider So what specific ETFs can help you build significant wealth? Well there are many low cost ETFs that are passively managed index funds and fund companies like Vanguard, Fidelity Investments and Schwab. Here are a handful of strong competitors that encompass much or all of the US or global stock market: The following ETFs focus on companies of certain sizes: Finally, here are a few ETFs that have performed particularly well over the past 10 and 15 years. It’s not necessarily guaranteed to keep going, so be sure to read any of them before investing in them, to make sure you like what you see and are confident in their promise. Invesco Trust QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) : This ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 index of the 100 largest non-financial companies that trade on the Nasdaq market.

: This ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 index of the 100 largest non-financial companies that trade on the Nasdaq market. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) : This ETF is heavily invested in technology stocks such as Apple , Microsoft , and NVIDIA .

: This ETF is heavily invested in technology stocks such as , , and . SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) : This ETF obviously focuses on the biotechnology arena, with holdings such as Modern and Curis. If you end up investing in one or more ETFs that grow much faster than the overall market, you can become a millionaire even faster than if you stick to one. S&P 500 or ETF of the world market. But even these very large ETFs have very respectable records and are likely to perform well over the next several decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos