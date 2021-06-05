Wilmington nonprofits invited to join crowdfunding and grants program





With a mission to ensure that the homeless do not sleep on the streets of Wilmington, Thomas Dalton was delighted to receive a grant that will go towards building small homes in the area. In 2020,Wilmington Eden Villagewas one of many non-profit organizations andA thriving communityprogram, a $ 2.3 million initiative of the Gannett Foundation. Leaders of nonprofits and organizations that make a difference are invited to apply for the 2021 campaign. We are delighted to see anyone coming forward and believing in us to help us financially, said Dalton, executive director of Eden Village of Wilmington. We were delighted to have the opportunity to be recognized in this way. It’s awesome. Now in its fifth year, the goal of the nationwide crowdfunding and grants program is to address social issues such as education, housing, arts and culture, welfare and environment. Eden Village of Wilmington received a grant of $ 2,500 from A Community Thrives. To help chronically homeless people, the organization’s mission is to build a city where no one sleeps outside. are also in progress. Its people like Gannett who helped us achieve this, said Dalton. Last year, eight Wilmington area nonprofits participated: Cameron Art Museum, Child Development Center, Eden Village of Wilmington, First Fruit Ministries, Greater Wilmington Youth Initiative, Save a Vet, Wilmington School of Arts and the Wilmington Symphony. From 2020:Wilmington nonprofits raise funds for special projects through the Gannett Foundation From June 1, organizations can apply to raise funds for projects. First, they will raise funds on their own through crowdfunding campaigns. After this part of the campaign, organizations will be eligible for one of 15 national grants of up to $ 100,000. Separate incentives to reward high fundraising projects will be offered. Since 2017, the program has helped distribute more than $ 12.2 million in donations and grants across the country. Projects will be eligible for hundreds of community operating grants starting at $ 2,500, chosen by leaders of Gannett’s USA TODAY nationwide network of more than 250 news sites in 46 states, which includes the Wilmington StarNews. Organizations that focus on building historically underfunded and underserved groups will be given special consideration. A thriving community is an opportunity for Gannett to raise local ideas and community needs by providing nonprofits with visibility, grants and exposure to new donors through the unique power of the USA TODAY and USA platforms. TODAY Network, said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. After:FAQ – How Can Wilmington Area Nonprofits Begin Fundraising To Win Grants? Organizations can apply online atacommunitythrives.mightycause.com. The application process will continue until 9 p.m. on June 30. The fundraising portion of the challenge will begin July 19 and run through August 13. Applications will be reviewed and grant recipients announced in September.

