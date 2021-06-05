AMC shares are skyrocketing; the company warns that shareholders could lose their investment





The S&P 500 traded slightly higher in a holiday shortened trading week. The so-called memes stocks were once again in the spotlight on Wall Street as shares in AMC Entertainment, GameStop and other popular social media stocks soared with high transaction volume. AMC took the opportunity to carry out two capital increases over a period of three days, but warned shareholders they could lose all or a substantial part of their investment. On Tuesday, online finance company SoFi Technologies gained more than 12% on its first day after completing a merger with a specialist acquisition company led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. SoFi focuses on student loan refinancing, equity and cryptocurrency trading, mortgages, personal loans, and wealth management services. Bitcoin prices fell below $ 37,000 on Friday after influential Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a Broken Heart emoji with the hashtag #Bitcoin. In May, Musk said Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method due to concerns about the negative environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. After:‘Meme’ actions return to center stage After:Warren Buffett increases stake in Kroger, Verizon On Friday, the Labor Department reported that the US economy added 559,000 jobs in May, sending the S&P 500 higher that day. The number of 559,000 is below economists’ expectations of 671,000 jobs, but it marks a healthy recovery after just 266,000 jobs created in April. DocuSign jumps on earnings Shares of electronic signature specialist DocuSign gained more than 15% on Friday after first-quarter earnings figures and the company’s forecast beat analysts’ expectations. The earnings season continues with reports from Marvell Technology and Coupa Software on Monday, GameStop on Wednesday and Chewy on Thursday. The 51.9% first-quarter earnings growth reported by S&P 500 companies so far marks the index’s highest annual growth rate since growing 55.4% in the first quarter of 2010, according to to FactSet. Economic figures Following May’s encouraging jobs report, Wall Street will get more economic updates on Thursday when the European Central Bank releases its latest interest rate decision and accompanying commentary as the US Department of Labor will publish its consumer price index for the month of May. Benzinga is a financial information and data company headquartered in Detroit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos